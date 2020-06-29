XI'AN, China, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) ("CREG" or "the Company"), an industrial waste-to-energy solution provider in China, today reported certain highlights of its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

“As of March 31, 2020, we maintained a healthy cash and cash equivalents balance of approximately $55.0 million,” stated Mr. Guohua Ku, Chairman and CEO of the Company. In addition, we have accomplished significant cost cutting throughout our entire organization, evidenced by net loss narrowed by approximately 69.2% to approximately $(0.6) million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to approximately $(1.9) million in the same period of 2019. We are executing what we believe is a clear plan to manage our business efficiently and effectively through the coronavirus pandemic, prioritizing the health and safety of our customers and teams. We believe our financial position and contingency plans will allow us to retain the financial flexibility to pursue the fast-growing smart power sector. We feel we are back on track to continue evaluating several exciting strategic opportunities to reinvest in innovative growth initiatives that we expect will reposition our energy sustainability business in direct relation to smart power integrated solutions to vastly improve climate change efficiency in China, which we believe will better serve our clients, employees and shareholders. As such, we will maintain our focus on expense and working capital discipline so that we move forward with a strengthened platform to attempt to capitalize on the significant opportunities we see for growth.”

"Lastly, I want to thank all our employees for their service to the business and to our loyal customers. I am confident we will emerge from this challenge even stronger, given the strength of our brand, our people and the new opportunities ahead of us."

Financial Summary for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2019

Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $55.0 million as of March 31, 2020, an increase of approximately $38.8 million as compared to approximately $16.2 million as of December 31, 2019.

Net sales were nil as compared to $0.6 million for the same period of 2019 due to the shutdown of business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operating expenses were $154,178 for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $2,699,990 for the three months ended March 31, 2019, a decrease of $2,545,812 or 94%. The decrease was mainly due to decreased bad debts expense by $108,396, decreased operating expense by $1,095,907 of Erdos TCH due to cease of the operation, and decreased loss on disposal of systems by $1,257,170. We disposed Chengli Boxing system, Xuzhou Huayu system, and Shenqiu Phase I & II systems during the three months ended March 31, 2019 for the repayment of entrusted loan.

Net loss for three months ended March 31, 2020 was $598,551 or $(0.28) per fully diluted share compared to $1,942,294 or $(1.61) per fully diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2019, a decrease of loss of $1,343,743. This decrease in net loss was mainly due to the decrease operating expenses as described above.

About China Recycling Energy Corp.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CREG) ("CREG" or "the Company") is based in Xi'an, China and provides environmentally friendly waste-to-energy technologies to recycle industrial byproducts for steel mills, cement factories and coke plants in China. Byproducts include heat, steam, pressure, and exhaust to generate large amounts of lower-cost electricity and reduce the need for outside electrical sources. The Chinese government has adopted policies to encourage the use of recycling technologies to optimize resource allocation and reduce pollution. Currently, recycled energy represents only an estimated 1% of total energy consumption and this renewable energy resource is viewed as a growth market due to intensified environmental concerns and rising energy costs as the Chinese economy continues to expand. The Company’s management and engineering teams have over 20 years of experience in industrial energy recovery in China. For more information about CREG, please visit http://creg-cn.investorroom.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of CREG and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions relating to the registered direct offering and those discussed in the Company's annual and periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

CHINA RECYCLING ENERGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

MARCH 31,

2020 DECEMBER 31,

2019 (UNAUDITED) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 55,028,489 $ 16,221,297 Accounts receivable, net 40,010,739 42,068,760 Interest receivable on sales type leases - 5,245,244 Prepaid expenses 51,038 52,760 Other receivables 40,164 1,031,143 Total current assets 95,130,430 64,619,204 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Investment in sales-type leases, net - 8,287,560 Long term deposit - 15,712 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 37,499 54,078 Property and equipment, net 26,628,705 27,044,385 Construction in progress - 23,824,202 Total non-current assets 26,666,204 59,225,937 TOTAL ASSETS $ 121,796,634 $ 123,845,141 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 2,166,401 $ 2,200,220 Taxes payable 4,589,662 4,087,642 Accrued interest on notes 403,489 - Notes payable, net of unamortized OID 1,134,876 - Accrued liabilities and other payables 1,155,734 1,184,751 Operating lease liability 40,794 56,755 Due to related parties 28,723 41,174 Interest payable on entrusted loans 8,389,311 8,200,044 Entrusted loan payable 20,165,427 20,480,214 Total current liabilities 38,074,417 36,250,800 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES Accrued interest on notes - 368,362 Income tax payable 5,782,625 5,782,625 Notes payable, net of unamortized OID - 1,552,376 Long term payable 423,424 430,034 Entrusted loan payable 282,283 286,689 Refundable deposit from customers for systems leasing - 544,709 Total noncurrent liabilities 6,488,332 8,964,795 Total liabilities 44,562,749 45,215,595 CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS (NOTE 17 &18) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 2,179,387 shares and 2,032,721 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 2,179 2,033 Additional paid in capital 117,226,394 116,682,374 Statutory reserve 14,525,712 14,525,712 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,473,890 ) (6,132,614 ) Accumulated deficit (47,046,510 ) (46,447,959 ) Total Company stockholders’ equity 77,233,885 78,629,546 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 121,796,634 $ 123,845,141

CHINA RECYCLING ENERGY CORPORATION

AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

THREE MONTHS ENDED

MARCH 31, 2020 2019 Revenue Contingent rental income $ - $ 621,174 Interest income on sales-type leases - 174,235 Total operating income - 795,409 Operating expenses Bad debts - 108,396 Loss on disposal of systems - 1,257,170 General and administrative 154,178 1,334,424 Total operating expenses 154,178 2,699,990 Loss from operations (154,178 ) (1,904,581 ) Non-operating income (expenses) Loss on note redemption / conversion (103,167 ) (893,958 ) Interest income 27,006 41,112 Interest expense (355,244 ) (1,932,105 ) Other income (expenses), net (12,968 ) 356,367 Total non-operating expenses, net (444,373 ) (2,428,584 ) Loss before income tax (598,551 ) (4,333,165 ) Income tax benefit - (2,390,871 ) Net loss attributable to China Recycling Energy Corporation (598,551 ) (1,942,294 ) Other comprehensive items Foreign currency translation loss (1,341,276 ) 1,810,626 Comprehensive loss attributable to China Recycling Energy Corporation $ (1,939,827 ) $ (131,668 ) Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 2,135,340 1,206,572 Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.28 ) $ (1.61 )

﻿The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

CHINA RECYCLING ENERGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

THREE MONTHS ENDED

MARCH 31, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Loss $ (598,551 ) $ (1,942,294 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Amortization of OID and debt issuing costs of convertible note 12,500 59,661 Stock compensation expense 10,999 - Operating lease expenses 16,374 - Bad debts expense - 108,396 Loss on disposal of 40% ownership of Fund Management Co - 47,506 Loss on transfer of Chengli Boxing system - 638,167 Loss on transfer of Xuzhou Huayu system - 405,959 Loss on transfer of Shenqiu Phase I & II systems - 213,044 Loss on disposal of fixed assets - 293 Loss on notes redemption / conversion 103,167 893,958 Changes in deferred tax - (2,530,614 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Interest receivable on sales type leases - (174,235 ) Collection of principal and interest on sales type leases 13,984,746 - Accounts receivable 25,791,539 (720,561 ) Prepaid expenses 926 - Other receivables 911 (144,398 ) Construction in progress - 1,156,480 Taxes payable 818 234,534 Payment of lease liability (15,705 ) - Interest payable on entrusted loan 320,095 1,900,658 Accrued liabilities and other payables 22,701 (430,025 ) Refundable deposit for systems leasing - (489,123 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 39,650,520 (772,594 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from disposal of property & equipment - 5,188 Net cash provided by investing activities - 5,188 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Issuance of notes payable - 2,000,000 Issuance of common stock - 1,620,800 Net cash provided by financing activities - 3,620,800 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGE ON CASH AND EQUIVALENTS (843,328 ) 1,023,068 NET INCREASE IN CASH 38,807,192 3,876,462 CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 16,221,297 53,223,142 CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 55,028,489 $ 57,099,604 Supplemental cash flow data: Income tax paid $ - $ - Interest paid $ - $ - Supplemental disclosure of non-cash operating activities

Transfer of Tian’an project from construction in progress to accounts receivable. $ 23,814,532 $ - Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities

Conversion of long-term notes into common shares $ 430,000 $ -

