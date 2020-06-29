                                                FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates
Company dealt in Aon plc
Class of relevant security to which
the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) 		US$0.01 ordinary shares
Date of dealing 26th  June 2020
   

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

  Long Short
  Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities 10,211,798

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  		4.41076%

  		   
(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A      
(3) Options and agreements to
purchase/sell 		N/A      
Total 10,211,798

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  		4.41076%

  		   

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short
  Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities N/A      
(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A      
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A      
Total N/A      

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5)
Purchase 400 190.02
Purchase 51 191.60
Purchase 301 190.02
Purchase 1,500 190.02
Purchase 4,300 190.02
Purchase 48 190.02
Purchase 80 190.02
Purchase 477 190.02
Purchase 1,000 191.50
Purchase 300 190.02
Purchase 84 190.02
Purchase 226 190.02
Sale 100 190.02
Sale 29 190.02
Sale 1,900 190.02
Sale 300 190.02
Sale 77 190.02
Sale 11,120 190.02
Sale 29,432 190.02
Sale 42 190.02
Sale 1,831 190.02
Sale 500 190.02
Sale 200 190.02

                                                                                                                                                                                    

 (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,
e.g. CFD 		Nature of transaction

(Note 6) 		Number of relevant securities

(Note 7) 		Price per unit

(Note 5)
N/A      

                                                                                                                                                     
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,
e.g. call option 		Writing, selling,
purchasing
 varying etc. 		Number of
securities to which
the option relates
(Note 7) 		Exercise
price 		Type, e.g.
American,
European etc. 		Expiry
date 		Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)
N/A            

(ii) Exercising

Product name,
e.g. call option 		Number of securities Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)
N/A    

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction
(Note 8) 		Details Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
N/A    

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
N/A


Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO
Date of disclosure 29th  June  2020

 
Contact name Lionel Colaco
Telephone number  020 33956098
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected N/A
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10) N/A