Pune, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global email marketing software market size is predicted to reach USD 2,275.5 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. The increasing attention by companies towards promotional emails to attract customers will be a dynamic factor for the growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Email Marketing Software Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Channel (Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Customers (B2C)), Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By Application (Email Lead Generation, Sales Reporting, Customer Management, Template Management, Reporting and Analytics, and Others), By Industry (Banking, Finance, Security and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Retail, Consumer Goods, Travel and Transportation, Information Technology Enabled Service (ITeS), and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 1,025.7 million in 2019.





Market Driver :

Rising Email Automation Trend to Augment Growth

The focus of major companies towards improving customer relations by implementing email marketing will boost the email marketing software market growth. For instance, salesforce.com, Inc, a cloud-based American software company announced its survey in 2017, which indicated that most of the business to business (B2B) marketers are still preferring email marketing for their campaign. The survey also stated that email marketing gains traction in the industry by showcasing 106% growth during the year 2015 to 2017. The email automation trend has gained popularity over the years. Automated email marketing offers the facility to send out emails to customers automatically, which improves customer engagement. The rising awareness regarding the advantageous features of automated email among enterprises will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The growing emphasis on promotional email including welcome series email, nurture series emails, birthday or anniversary emails, or user verification emails offered by email software automation will have a tremendous impact on the market in the forthcoming years.





Regional Analysis :

Presence of Numerous Enterprises to Enable Growth in North America

The market in North America stood at USD 355.4 million in 2019 and is predicted to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to the rising inclination towards email marketing platform for enhancing advertising capabilities. The presence of small & medium enterprises will further foster growth in the region in the foreseeable future. Asia Pacific is predicted to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for technology in the developing countries. The penetration of high-speed internet services will further aid the adoption of email marketing in the region. The emergence of digital marketing companies in India will have an excellent effect on the market. The small companies and startup are leveraging email marketing software as the most cost-effective tool to expand their customer base, which in turn, will boost the market in the forthcoming years. The expansion of IT companies in developing nations such as India and China will promote the growth of the market.

Key Development :

November 2019: Shopify, a multinational e-commerce company announced the release of an email marketing tool named Shopify Email. The innovative tool offers customized email templates and tracking of email marketing campaigns inside Shopify Marketing



List of the Key Companies Operating in the Email Marketing Software Market are:

AWeber Communications.

Benchmark Internet Group

Campaign Monitor Pty Ltd.



Constant Contact, Inc.

ConvertKit LLC.

Jivox Corporation

Deluxe Corporation

GetResponse Sp. z o.o.

HubSpot, Inc.

iContact Marketing Corp.

Infusion Software, Inc.

j2 Global, Inc.

Mad Mimi

Mailchimp

Pinpointe On-Demand, Inc.

Salesforce.com, inc.



Sendinblue







