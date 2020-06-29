NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA), NexTech AR (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR), Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) and Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO).



The recent launch of the “Work From Home” ETF (WFH) from Direxion, underscores investors attention on telemedicine, remote workforces, and remote learning. “We’re witnessing the greatest acceleration in the shift to remote work than we’ve ever seen before,” said David Mazza, Managing Director at Direxion ETF.

The clear winners emerging, are the innovators helping the world stay productive and connected - at scale. Wall Street Reporter highlights tech leaders comments and insights from recent earnings calls.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) CEO, Micha Kaufman: “Powering the Global Remote Workforce”

“Fiverr's mission of connecting businesses and freelancers around the world and enabling remote work to be done digitally through our platform has never been more critical. As the crisis reinforces and accelerates the trends toward adopting remote work and moving businesses online, we believe our marketplace is well positioned to both address current needs and to be a key resource when the economy reaccelerates.

“…In our COVID-19 update to shareholders in early April, we mentioned how our business experienced a brief period of volatility in mid-March and quickly rebounded and resumed strong growth within a couple of weeks. Since then, we have continued to gain significant momentum every week across all cohorts, all verticals and all geographies…We are also experiencing a strong uplift on new buyer acquisition, driven by an unprecedented jump in organic awareness and attractive opportunities in performance marketing. All verticals have rebounded with similar trends to the overall market pace. And we have seen particular strength in categories related to moving businesses from off-line to online as well as digital content-related categories such as gaming, social media, online lessons and e-books.”

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) CEO Evan Gappelberg: “Video Conferencing PLUS Augmented Reality Is Why Global Enterprise Chooses NexTech’s InfernoAR”

NexTech AR (OTC: NEXCF) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s “NEXT SUPER STOCK” investor conference series, has begun scaling revenues for it’s virtual conference platform, “InfernoAR” which boasts Augmented Reality tech features. In recent weeks, NexTech has announced a series of important new customer wins, and expanding sales pipeline.

On June 29, NexTech announced signed a contract to supply it's InfernoAR video conferencing and virtual events platform to the Dallas Independent School District (Dallas ISD). This is the latest large customer win for NexTech as more global enterprise are shifting their physical trade shows, and events to NexTech’s InfernoAR virtual events, and video conferencing platform. Up for grabs is the digital transformation of the global trade show market (PwC estimates at $15.7 billion - for B2B trade shows in US alone 2019).

On June 25, NexTech announced a partnership with Fastly (FSLY), a global edge cloud platform, achieving a breakthrough in enterprise video security. Its implementation of JWT with Fastly brings token authentication to the edge greatly enhancing security and performance.

NexTech AR (OTC: NEXCF) CEO, Evan Gappelberg: “InfernoAR, is the world's most advanced Augmented Reality and Video Learning Experience Platform for Events, and and we’re seeing surging demand for our services across a wide spectrum of use…We have grown our pipeline of opportunities very quickly with $300,000 in new closed deals in just the past six weeks. On top of this, we now have a potential pipeline worth another $1million+, as NexTech’s AR-enhanced virtual events platform is being enthusiastically embraced and is gaining rapid traction with global enterprise, and government customers. (By contrast, the virtual events platform generated about $1 million in SaaS revenue last year - notable customers include Merck, Johnson & Johnson, and other blue-chip brands.)“

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) CEO, Jim Chirico: “Leaders In Work From Anywhere Capabilities”

"The current macro environment has only accelerated what was a developing trend and the way people work is going to fundamentally change and move to a work from anywhere model. It will become the norm. Work will be more distributed, whether it's allowing remote workforces to stay connected or helping our customers respond to their customers urgent needs. From a business perspective, this is a real opportunity and Avaya is positioned to lead.”

"We've long been leaders in work from anywhere capabilities from devices to video collaboration, to the ability for contact center agents to seamlessly work from home. This has enabled our customers to secure the safety of their employees while maintaining productivity and delivering a superior customer experience only Avaya can do add scale and with the geographic reach.”

"Let me give you just two examples. For Teleperformance, a global leader in digitally integrated business services, we provided the capability for more than 100,000 agents to work remotely and deliver the same customer experience as a traditional brick and mortar contact centers. And for global financial services company, we provisioned over 100,000 temporary licenses for over a dozen locations across the globe in less than three days.”

“Another key growth lever is our video collaboration and teaming solutions, called Avaya Spaces. Spaces is pure cloud and purpose built for enterprises with scale, reach and security you would expect. Spaces is unique from typical video only solutions in many ways. First, it's a business-to-business application, meaning security and availability are table stakes. Security extends to customer data which is not so and there's no room for notion of pop-up ads. Equally as important, it combines the best of cloud based video with voice collaboration and team room capabilities."

Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO), CEO Zane Burke: “Remote Health Monitoring Here To Stay”

“There is no question in our mind that this pandemic has accelerated a more extensive virtual care delivery model. Remote monitoring is here to stay, and we expect it to become the standard of care for the most vulnerable and expensive populations…”

“Livongo's connected technology allows our members to track vital signs of interest in maintaining health. We expect that the ability for both personalized care as well as broad population surveillance will become critical going forward as an early warning and monitoring system for the health care system at large and a way to efficiently deliver care to those who need it most exactly when and where they need it.”

”…The genie is out of the bottle in terms of remote patient monitoring. And - that that's going to be part of the future health care system as it moves forward…Livongo has a truly unique opportunity to thrive…”

