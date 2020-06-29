MANITOWOC, Wis., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICBK), the parent company for Investors Community Bank (collectively “the Company”), today announced it has been added as a member of the broad-market Russell 2000 Index and Russell 3000 Index, effective after the US market opens on June 29th, as part of the 2020 Russell US Indexes reconstitution.



“We are proud to rejoin the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes,” said Tim Schneider, CEO of Investors Community Bank. “This membership is an important milestone for County Bancorp as we continue to execute against our strategic priorities and serve our customers and communities. We believe our inclusion will positively impact the liquidity in our stock and create an opportunity to increase our exposure and share our compelling story with a broader investment audience.”

The Russell US Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for passive funds and investment products and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell US Indexes. Russell US Indexes are part of FTSE Russell’s suite of index offerings.

About County Bancorp, Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and our wholly-owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” and one of the niches we have developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending. We also serve business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin. Our customers are served from our full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and our loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. Visit our Investor Relations site for details: Investors.ICBK.com.

