AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Lithuania.

AB Amber Grid (hereafter, the Company) hereby informs that on 29th of June 2020 concluded the contract with UAB EPSO-G regarding the amendment of lending and borrowing agreement signed on 27th of March 2019 (hereafter, the Agreement).



3-year mutual lending contract had set the maximum borrowing limit for Amber Grid to EUR 35M, which after signing the Agreement is increased to EUR 40M. Some other contract conditions were also amended to reflect changed market conditions.



On 22nd of June 2020 UAB EPSO-G Audit Committee (which also acts as Company‘s Audit Committee) expressed an opinion about the amendment of the contract which Company was willing to conclude with UAB EPSO-G regarding the lending and borrowing contract signed on 26th of March 2019. The Board of the Company at the meeting held on 25th of June approved the Agreement conclusion.

