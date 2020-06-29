Covina, CA, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global small-satellite launch service market accounted for US$ 7.8 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 24.9 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.4%
The report "Global Small-satellite Launch Service Market, By Payload (Satellite (Small (less than 1,000 kg) and Large (Above 1,000 kg), Human Spacecraft, Cargo, Testing Probes, and Stratollite), By Launch Platform (Land, Air, and Sea), By Orbit Type (LEO, MEO, GEO, and Beyond GEO), By Launch Vehicle (Small (less than 300tons) and Heavy (above 300 tons)), By End-user (Government & Military and Commercial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029".
Rising deployment of small satellites to propel growth
SpaceX, a prominent aerospace company, recently declared that it has scheduled the launch of 30 rockets from the period of 2020 to 2021. Such an effort is estimated to drive the small-satellite industry. These launches are cost-operative and easier as compared to the earlier launches that were conventional. One of the key factors of launching small satellites is that they can carry out regular missions for the International Space Station (ISS) as well as for the U.S. military. Hence, the increasing deployment of small satellites, such as CubeSat, is expected to fuel the space launch services market growth in the coming years.
The market has been segmented on the basis of payload (Satellite (Small (less than 1,000 kg) and Large (Above 1,000 kg), Human Spacecraft, Cargo, Testing Probes, and Stratollite), launch platform (Land, Air, and Sea), orbit type (LEO, MEO, GEO, and Beyond GEO), launch vehicle (Small (less than 300tons) and Heavy (above 300 tons)), end-user (Government & Military and Commercial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).
The global small-satellite launch service market accounted for US$ 7.8 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 24.9 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.4%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of payload, launch platform, orbit type, launch vehicle, end-user, and region.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global small-satellite launch service market includes Antrix Corporation Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX), The Boeing Company (United Launch Alliance), AIRBUS S.A.S (Arianespace), Safran (Arianespace), State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS, Lockheed Martin Corp. (United Launch Alliance), Rocket Lab USA, S7 Space (Sea Launch), and Starsem.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
