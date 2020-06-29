Pune, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wireless microphone market is set to gain impetus from the increasing occurrences of live music events, such as Rock in Rio, Summerfest, and Sunburn across the world. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, “Wireless Microphone Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Handheld, Bodypack, and Tabletop), By Frequency band (Ultra High Frequency (UHF), Very High Frequency (VHF), 2.4 GHz, and Others), By End-user (Corporate, Retail, Transportation, Education, Healthcare, Sports and Entertainment, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that this market size was USD 1.84 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.60 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/wireless-microphone-market-103099







The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/wireless-microphone-market-103099







This Report Answers the Following Questions:

Which companies are expected to generate the maximum revenue in the coming years?

How will the organizations overcome the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic?

What are the market opportunities, challenges, and drivers?

Which segment is likely to dominate the market in the near future?

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Usage of Wireless Microphones by TV News Reporters to Boost Growth

The demand of efficient and reliable sound systems with superior audio quality is increasing because of the increasing number of corporate gatherings, concerts, sports events, and festivals. TV news reporters are also looking for a way to respond to particular breaking news by going to the desired areas at any time of the day to provide the broadcasting studios with live reports. These microphones are the best suited devices for these reporters as they offer a two-way wireless link between them and the cameramen. Therefore, talkback, wireless cameras, and radio microphones are experiencing high popularity in the media and entertainment industry. These are not only portable, but are also flexible.

Migration of Workers to Their Hometowns Owing to COVID-19 will Hamper Growth

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the manufacturing processes negatively on a large scale. It has forced manufacturers to emphasize more on introducing new working opportunities, workforce safety protocols, manufacturing operations, and risk management. This pandemic has also caused the migration of workers to their hometowns on account of the rising uncertainties and loss of income. It is set to affect the workforce of certain companies extensively. These factors are expected to hamper the wireless microphone market growth in the near future.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/wireless-microphone-market-103099







Segment-

Sports & Entertainment Segment to Grow Steadily Backed by Rising Usage of Wireless Microphones

In terms of end user, the market is divided into sports & entertainment, healthcare, education, transportation, retail, corporate, and others. Out of these, the sports & entertainment generated 23.0% in 2019 in terms of wireless microphone market share. This is growth is attributable to the rising usage of cordless microphone in sports events, concerts, and broadcasting events.

Regional Analysis-

Presence of Several Industry Giants to Favor Growth in North America

North America procured USD 0.68 billion in terms of revenue in 2019 on account of the presence of a large number of prominent companies in this region. Besides, the increasing popularity of broadcasting studios, sports tournaments, and music concerts would augment growth. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow significantly backed by the rising adoption of 5G technology, connected devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) in this region. Europe would grow moderately because of the higher demand for wireless services from several countries.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players to Intensify Competition by Launching Innovative Wireless Microphones

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of companies worldwide. They are persistently striving to introduce state-of-the-art cordless microphones to cater to the demand of the consumers belonging to a wide range of industries. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

January 2020: Audio Technica, Inc. expanded the pre-existing functionalities of its 3,000 series ultra-high frequency wireless systems by incorporating a network port. It would aid the company in providing unique systems to the consumers.

May 2019: Yamaha Corporation introduced its latest wireless extension microphone that is specially designed with Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration System.



Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the manufacturers operating in the Wireless Microphone Market. They are as follows:

Audio-Technica U.S., Inc.

Harman International Industries, Incorporated

Lewitt Gmbh

Logitech, Inc. (Blue)

Rode Microphones

Samson Technologies Corp.

Saramonic

Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Shure Incorporated

Sony Corporation

Yamaha Corporation



Quick Buy – Wireless Microphone Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103099





Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact Key Industry Developments – In Response to the COVID-19 Impact Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Global Wireless Microphone Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size and Forecast – By Type (Value) Handheld Bodypack Tabletop Market Size and Forecast – By Frequency Band (Value) Ultra-high Frequency (UHF) Very-high Frequency (VHF) 2.4GHz Others (1.9 GHz) Market Size and Forecast – By End-user (Value) Corporate Retail Transportation Education Healthcare Sports and Entertainment Others (Worship House, Government , hospitality) Market Size and Forecast – By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued...!!!







Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/wireless-microphone-market-103099







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:



3D Audio Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware (Loudspeakers, Headphones, Microphones/Mic, Sound Bars and Others (Power Amp, etc.), Software and Services), By End-use (Residential and Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Wireless Speakers Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Technology (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Voice-enabled Speakers, and Others), By Application (In-door, and Out-door), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Video Live Streaming Solutions Market Size, Share and Global By Deployment Type (Cloud based & On-premise), By Solutions (Editing and Transcoding, Delivery and Distribution, others), By Industry Vertical (Education, Government, Gaming and others) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Smart Home Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Home Monitoring/Security, Smart Lighting, Entertainment, Smart Appliances, and Others (Thermostat, etc.)), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Internet of Things Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), By Software & Services (Software Solution, Services), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Governments, Healthcare, Others) And Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026



Artificial Intelligence AI Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Cyber Security Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Solution (Network Security, Cloud Application Security, End-point Security, Secure Web Gateway, Internet Security), By Deployment Type (Cloud and On Premise), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise), By End-Use (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing) and Region Forecast, 2020-2027







About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/wireless-microphone-market-10053

