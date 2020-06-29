Íslandsbanki has published a Base Prospectus for its bond programme listed on Nasdaq Iceland.

The Base Prospectus, dated 29 June 2020, is published in english and can be viewed on Íslandsbanki‘s Investor Relations Website:  https://www.islandsbanki.is/en/product/about/funding

Printed version of the document will be available at Íslandsbanki‘s Headquarters, Hagasmára 3, 201 Kópavogur.

For further information:

Investor Relations – Margrét Lilja Hrafnkelsdóttir, ir@islandsbanki.is..