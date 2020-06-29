Íslandsbanki has published a Base Prospectus for its bond programme listed on Nasdaq Iceland.
The Base Prospectus, dated 29 June 2020, is published in english and can be viewed on Íslandsbanki‘s Investor Relations Website: https://www.islandsbanki.is/en/product/about/funding.
Printed version of the document will be available at Íslandsbanki‘s Headquarters, Hagasmára 3, 201 Kópavogur.
For further information:
Investor Relations – Margrét Lilja Hrafnkelsdóttir, ir@islandsbanki.is..
Islandsbanki hf.
Kópavogur, ICELAND
Islandsbanki hf. LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: