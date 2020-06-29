New York, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Modified Starch Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166374/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on modified starch market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for modified starch as thickeners, high demand for corn starch as a less expensive alternative and increase in R&D activities associated with modified starches. In addition, increasing demand for modified starch as thickeners is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The modified starch market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes



The modified starch market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food and beverage

• Textile and paper

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies emergence of modified starch-based plastics as one of the prime reasons driving the modified starch market growth during the next few years. Also, use of novel technologies for the production and development of physically modified starches and improvements in oxidation of starches will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our modified starch market covers the following areas:

• Modified starch market sizing

• Modified starch market forecast

• Modified starch market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166374/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001