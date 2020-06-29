New York, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Catalyst Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05114975/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on automotive catalyst market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing vehicle production, rising demand for PGMs, and stringent government regulations. In addition, increasing vehicle production is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive catalyst market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The automotive catalyst market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Palladium

• Platinum

• Rhodium

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the recycling automotive catalysts as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive catalyst market growth during the next few years. Also, decline in platinum extraction and increasing number of M&A and JV will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive catalyst market covers the following areas:

• Automotive catalyst market sizing

• Automotive catalyst market forecast

• Automotive catalyst market industry analysis





