Portland, OR, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global autonomous last-mile delivery market is expected to reach $11.12 billion in 2021 and is projected to garner $75.64 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Demand for fast delivery of packages and technological advancements in delivery vehicles are expected to be the prime drivers for the growth of the global autonomous last-mile delivery market. However, lack of supporting infrastructure for operation of autonomous delivery services and strict government regulations hamper the market. On the contrary, the development of aerial delivery drones as an effective way to deliver packages is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global autonomous last-mile delivery market is divided on the basis of application, solution, range, vehicle type, and geography. Based on application, the market is segmented into logistics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, retail, and others. The retail segment is expected to hold the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the market. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 26.8% during the forecast period.

On the basis of solution, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and service. Based on vehicle type, the segment is divided into aerial delivery drones, ground delivery vehicles, and self-driving trucks & bus. The ground delivery bots segment is projected to hold the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the aerial delivery drones segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 26.1% from 2021 to 2030.



The global autonomous last-mile delivery market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America is anticipated to garner the largest market share in 2021, contributing two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 25.9% from 2021 to 2030.

The global autonomous last-mile delivery industry report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Flirtey, Matternet, Starship Technologies, Airbus, JD.com, Marble, Savioke, Flytrex, Amazon, and Drone Delivery Canada.



