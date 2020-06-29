Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company" or “MCT”)
(Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No: 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658)
29 June, 2020
Notification and public disclosure of transaction by a person discharging managerial responsibilities and a person closely associated with them
As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the “Market Abuse Regulations”), the Company announces that it was informed on 29 June 2020 of the following transaction by Mr Richard Hughes, a director of the Company.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name - Richard Hughes
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status - Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment - Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name - Middlefield Canadian Income PCC on behalf of Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC
b) LEI - 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument - Redeemable Participating Preference Shares
Identification code - ISIN GB00B15PV034
b) Nature of the transaction - Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s) - Price(s) Volume(s)
82.6239 pence 25,000
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume - 25,000
Price - £20,655.98
e) Date of the transaction - 29 June 2020
f) Place of the transaction - London Stock Exchange XLON
Following the purchase, Mr Hughes holds 100,000 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares, representing 0.09% of the Fund’s issued share capital (excluding treasury shares).
Enquiries:
Chris Bougourd
JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited
Assistant Secretary
Tel.: 01481 702400
Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016
END OF ANNOUNCEMENT
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
St Heller, JERSEY