Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company" or “MCT”)

(Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company

Registered No: 93546)

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658)

29 June, 2020

Notification and public disclosure of transaction by a person discharging managerial responsibilities and a person closely associated with them

As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the “Market Abuse Regulations”), the Company announces that it was informed on 29 June 2020 of the following transaction by Mr Richard Hughes, a director of the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name - Richard Hughes

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status - Non-Executive Director

b) Initial notification /Amendment - Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name - Middlefield Canadian Income PCC on behalf of Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC

b) LEI - 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument - Redeemable Participating Preference Shares

Identification code - ISIN GB00B15PV034

b) Nature of the transaction - Purchase

c) Price(s) and volume(s) - Price(s) Volume(s)

82.6239 pence 25,000

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume - 25,000

Price - £20,655.98

e) Date of the transaction - 29 June 2020

f) Place of the transaction - London Stock Exchange XLON

Following the purchase, Mr Hughes holds 100,000 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares, representing 0.09% of the Fund’s issued share capital (excluding treasury shares).

Enquiries:



Chris Bougourd

JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited

Assistant Secretary

Tel.: 01481 702400

Dean Orrico

President

Middlefield International Limited

Tel.: 01203 7094016

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT