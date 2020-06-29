Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company" or “MCT”)

(Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No:  93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658)

29 June, 2020

Notification and public disclosure of transaction by a person discharging managerial responsibilities and a person closely associated with them

As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the “Market Abuse Regulations”), the Company announces that it was informed on 29 June 2020 of the following transaction by Mr Richard Hughes, a director of the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name            - Richard Hughes

2.  Reason for the notification

a) Position/status            - Non-Executive Director

b) Initial notification /Amendment            - Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name            - Middlefield Canadian Income PCC on behalf of Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC

b) LEI            - 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)     Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument            - Redeemable Participating Preference Shares

Identification code            - ISIN GB00B15PV034

b) Nature of the transaction            - Purchase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)            - Price(s)                        Volume(s)
                                                   82.6239 pence               25,000

d) Aggregated information

     Aggregated volume            - 25,000

     Price            - £20,655.98

e) Date of the transaction            - 29 June 2020

f) Place of the transaction            - London Stock Exchange XLON

Following the purchase, Mr Hughes holds 100,000 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares, representing 0.09% of the Fund’s issued share capital (excluding treasury shares).

Enquiries:
                                                                                                 
Chris Bougourd
JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited
Assistant Secretary
Tel.: 01481 702400

Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT