JCDecaux renews and extends its contract with the Beijing Metro for 20 years

Paris, June 29th, 2020 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that its joint-venture (JV) with Beijing Metro Operation Co. Ltd (BJ Metro) has renewed and extended its advertising contract for the 9 central lines of the Beijing Metro for 20 years.

Based in the Chinese capital, a city of over 20 million inhabitants, this JV, since its acquisition in 2006, has managed advertising for the 9 central Beijing Metro lines. After acquiring a stake in Clear Media, JCDecaux is continuing to reinforce its presence in China’s domestic market. It will hold the advertising contract for the 9 central lines until 2040, with currently 8,500 lightboxes and 160 digital screens, which reached a daily audience of 10.5 million passengers in 2019. Beijing is still recovering from the effect of COVID-19 where precautious health measures continue to affect the movements of its inhabitants though Beijing Metro has regained in the last weeks a daily audience around 6 million passengers.

JCDecaux will hold significant influence at the end of this period of renewal, with 33% of the JV.

At the same time, the JV has founded a new entity in Hohhot, a city of 2.9 million inhabitants and capital of the autonomous region of Inner Mongolia. Owned 51% by the JV and 49% by Hohhot metro, this entity holds an exclusive 15-year advertising contract for the first two lines of this metro: the recently opened line 1 and line 2, which is set to open in the second half of 2020.

China became JCDecaux’s biggest market in 2017. The Group is present in the country’s main metro systems, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Chongqing, Nanjing, Suzhou and Tianjin, totalling an audience of over 36 million passengers in 2019.

Zheng Guang Xie, Chairman of Beijing Metro, said: “Beijing Metro is extremely happy to continue our long-term partnership with JCDecaux. Together, we will give our best endeavours to forge forward development of high quality advertising, in particular with a high level of integration of our media and the internet, to achieve creativity & innovation in all developments”.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: “We are delighted to be renewing and extending our collaboration with Beijing Metro for another 20 years. This strengthened partnership recognises JCDecaux’s operational capacities. It marks the start of a new era of collaboration in advertising in one of the busiest metros in the world. We will continue to optimise the solutions made available to our customers, including a strong digitisation plan going forward, in order to enhance the travelling experience in a country, I have no doubt will bounce back from COVID-19 in the coming months.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2019 revenue: €3,890m

Present in 3,890 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

A daily audience of more than 890 million people in more than 80 countries

13,210 employees

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy) JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good index and the MSCI and CDP ‘A List’ rankings

1,061,630 advertising panels worldwide

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (517,800 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with more than 160 airports and 270 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (379,970 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (136,750 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (636,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (260,700 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (69,490 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,760 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (15,510 advertising panels)

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

Join us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

Corporate Communications: Agathe Albertini

+33 (0) 1 30 79 34 99 – agathe.albertini@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Arnaud Courtial

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – arnaud.courtial@jcdecaux.com

Attachment