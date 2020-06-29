Pune, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bone graft substitutes market size is projected to gain traction from the increasing number of accident and trauma cases with a bone injury. Bone graft substitute is a surgical procedure that helps to restore a misplaced bone with bone grafts on bone fractures that may pose a significant health risk to the patient. According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Autograft, Allograft, Demineralized bone matrix (DBM), Synthetic, Xenograft), By Application (Spinal Fusion, Joint Reconstruction, Foot & Ankle, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027,” the value of the market stood at USD 3.18 Billion in 2019 and is likely to touch USD 3.93 Billion by 2027. The market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2020 and 2027.



The Report Answers Queries Such As:

How fierce is the market competition?

How popular is demineralized bone grafts and what is its prospect?

Who are the key players of this market?

Which are the significant industry developments of the market?





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/bone-graft-substitutes-market-103106







Drivers & Restraints-

Rise in Demand from Geriatric Population to Augment Growth

The increasing geriatric population and their vulnerability to various chronic and acute diseases, especially of the joints and bones are crucial factors propelling the bone graft substitutes market growth. In addition to this, a global rise in the number of accidental and trauma cases reporting spinal injuries is adding impetus to the market.

On the contrary, the side effects of bone graft substitutes such as blood clots, nerve damage, nerve damage, infection from the donated bone, and others are likely to repel people for opting for this therapeutic measure. Nevertheless, the increasing investments in research and development for novel solutions are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market for bone graft substitutes in the coming years.

The currently prevailing incidence of coronavirus has impacted most of the businesses worldwide. This not only caused a catastrophic effect on the lives of people, but also hampered the world economy. However, we hope to overcome this pandemic situation soon with government support. We, at Fortune Business Insights, are offering in-depth analytical reports on various markets impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. These reports will help investors analyze different markets and accordingly invest in them for better revenue generation.



Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market.



Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/bone-graft-substitutes-market-103106







Segment:

DBM Segment to Overpower Synthetic Segment Accountable to Increasing Demand for Granules and Gel

With respect to segmentation by type, the synthetic segment held the largest bone graft substitutes market share in 2019. However, the allograft segment earned a share of 25.67%. However, the demineralized bone matrix (DBM) segment is anticipated to gather maximum revenue in the forecast period on account of the increasing demand for DBM products such as gel, granules, and putty.

Regional Analysis-

North America to Dominate Owing to Increasing Number of Trauma Cases

In 2019, North America earned USD 1.27 Billion and emerged dominant in the market for bone graft substitutes. This is accountable to the increasing number of joint and spinal reconstruction surgeries, further attributed to the growing number of trauma and accidental cases. This, coupled with the presence of major players, is also aiding to the dominance of the regional market.

On the other side, Asia Pacific is likely to attract high revenue in the coming years on account of the growing medical tourism in the South-east Asian nations and the rising penetration of significant companies in this region. Furthermore, a rise in the number of orthopedic procedures and growing medical tourism in the U.A.E. and Saudi Arabia are likely to help the Middle East and Africa to show notable growth for this market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape-

Companies Focusing on Merger and Acquisition Strategies to Gain Momentum

The bone graft substitute market is fragmented on account of the presence of many players. This is accountable for the diverse portfolio of products that are available commercially in various regions of the world. One of the top players of this market is Biologics as it majorly focuses on research and development of new bone grafts. Apart from this, the other players are engaging in mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements, and other collaborative efforts to gain a significant position in the market.





Quick Buy - Bone Graft Substitutes Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103106







Major Industry Developments of this Market Include:

March 2019 – A key player in orthobiologics called Bonesupporttm launched a new demineralized bone matrix (DBM) product line called BONIFY for the expansion of the company’s portfolio in the US.

December 2016 – Xpand Biotechnology B.V., a manufacturer of bone grafts, was acquired by Kuros Bioscience Ltd. to emerge as a leading company in the biologic and synthetic bone graft substitutes market.



As per a report by Fortune Business Insights™, some of the prominent players in the market for bone graft substitutes include:

Nuvasive

Medtronic Plc.

Alphatec

MTF Biologics

Globus Medical

Orthofix

Zimmer Biomet

Seaspine

DePuy Synthes

Aesculap Inc (B.Braun)

Stryker

Integra LifeSciences

Other players





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/bone-graft-substitutes-market-103106







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Recent Industry Developments Such as Mergers & Acquisitions Insights on Funding Scenario Pertaining to Research and Development of Bone Grafts Product Pricing Analysis Industry Background Pertaining to Bone Graft Substitutes Key Industry Trends New Product Launch

Global Bone Graft Substitutes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Autograft Allograft Demineralized bone matrix (DBM) Synthetic Xenograft Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Spinal Fusion Joint Reconstruction Foot & Ankle Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!!!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/bone-graft-substitutes-market-103106





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Bone Void Fillers Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM), Collagen Matrix, Calcium Sulfate, Tri-calcium Phosphate, and Others), By Form (Gel, Granules, Paste, Putty, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Product (Screws, Mesh, Plates, Bone Graft, Dural Repair, Others), By Material (Titanium, Polymers, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Bone Growth Stimulator Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Bone Growth Stimulation Devices, Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP), Platelet-Derived Growth Factor (PDGF)), By Application (Spinal Fusion, Maxillofacial & Dental, Nonunion and Union Bone Fractures), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Home Care), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026



Dental Membranes and Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Dental Membranes, Dental Membranes), By Material (Collagen, Hydrogel, Polytetrafluoroethylene, Human Cells Source, Hydroxyapatite, Tricalcium Phosphate, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Dental Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Orthopedic Power Tools Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Type (Small-Bone Orthopedic Power Tools, Large-Bone Orthopedic Power Tools, Others), By Technology (Pneumatic-Powered Systems, Electric-Powered Systems, Battery-Operated Systems), By End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others), And Geography Forecast Till 2026



Spinal Cord Stimulation Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Implantable Pulse Generator, Radiofrequency System), By Disease Indication (Failed Back Syndrome, Degenerative Disk Disease, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, Arachnoiditis), By End Users (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026



Spinal Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Fusion Devices (Cervical Devices, Thoracolumbar Devices, and Biologics), Non-Fusion Devices (Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices, Dynamic Stabilization Devices), and Stimulation Devices) By Disease Indication (Degenerative Disc Disease, Traumas & Fractures), By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Specialty Clinics and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

