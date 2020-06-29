TORONTO, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co. (“The Hunny Pot”) proudly announced its latest store location in the thriving Junction neighbourhood, bringing the growing brand to six locations across three cities.



Proudly located at 2903 Dundas Street West in the Junction, The Hunny Pot will join an impressive roster of new, and innovative companies who flock to the destination each year. Recognized by The New York Times as one of the most “hip” and “stylish” neighbourhoods in North America, it has long been attracting restaurants, bars, local boutiques and businesses for its diverse culture, lively culinary landscape, and emerging art destination.

“With each new opening, we are learning more about our brand and about the areas where we know that we can thrive,” said Hunny Gawri, Owner of The Hunny Pot. “We have no doubt that the Junction is the ideal location for The Hunny Pot because it offers us the capacity to grow by reaching new demographics and amplifies our ability to make a positive impact on the communities where we operate.”

With so many people and businesses struggling during COVID-19, The Hunny Pot has impressively opened four stores since March 2020 citing the company’s unrelenting determination to be the leading cannabis retailer in the province as the reason for the rapid expansion, even amidst a pandemic.

“The Hunny Pot never sleeps, and we are motivated by challenges that make us redefine our goals,” said Hunny Gawri. “COVID-19 was another challenge that made us ask ourselves: What do customers want right now? How can we make our service more convenient during this time? How do we ensure our customers feel safe? How can we change to be better? Ultimately, when COVID-19 subsides, we want to be known as the brand that changes and adapts for its customers quickly without missing a beat. We believe our actions during this difficult time will help position us in the future as the number one cannabis retailer in Ontario.”

The Junction location will house 2306 square feet of cannabis retail space. The store will follow suit of its flagship store with similar services and features including one-on-one budtender experience, elevated interior design and array of products to choose from.

“Customers from the Junction area have been knocking at our door since we received the license allocation,” Said Hunny Gawri. “The community is keen to see what we have to offer, and we are thankful for the positive feedback we have received about setting up shop in the community. We are committed to giving back and recognizing the fabric of this neighbourhood. We are starting with paying a small tribute to the neighbourhood's budding arts and culture, with our store proudly showcasing a special art feature by one of Toronto’s original and top graffiti artists, Skam.”

Now open Monday to Saturday from 11:00AM-7:00PM and Sunday from 11:00AM-6:00PM. The store will be hosting a grand opening from Friday, July 3 - Sunday, July 5. The Hunny Pot will be offering same day $0 delivery for the Junction neighbourhood until further notice.

The Hunny Pot has now officially opened six retail cannabis locations since April 2019.

ABOUT THE HUNNY POT CANNABIS CO.:

The Hunny Pot made history in Toronto on April 1, 2019, when it opened the first legal cannabis store in Ontario. The independently owned and operated company has since expanded its footprint, setting up five more locations to serve customers in Hamilton, Burlington, and Toronto. The Hunny Pot offers a curated menu including cannabis strains, oils and extracts, pre-rolls, capsules, edibles, and beverages. The company has made it its mission to educate its customers about cannabis, maintain a high-quality inventory of products and accessories, and provide an unrivaled customer experience in all of its locations. Early in 2020, the flagship Toronto store was voted one of the five best designed cannabis retail outlets in Canada in a poll conducted by Leafly , a leading information and educational portal about all thing’s cannabis related.

THE HUNNY POT LOCATIONS:

Toronto

202 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M5V 1Z2

2103 Yonge St, Toronto, ON M4S 2A4

2591 Yonge St, Toronto, ON M4P 2J1

2903 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON M6P 1Z1

Burlington

1505 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7P 3B6

Hamilton

40 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H6

CONTACT INFORMATION:

The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co.

pr@thehunnypot.com