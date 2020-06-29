Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Stock Exchange Release 29 June 2020 at 19:00 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Share repurchase 29 June 2020

On Nasdaq Helsinki

Trade date 29 June 2020 Bourse trade BUY Share VERK Amount 11,000 shares Average price/share 5.1929 EUR Total Cost 57,121.90 EUR

Company now holds a total of 341,151 shares

including the shares repurchased on 29 June 2020.

On behalf of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE



Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho

For more information, please contact:

Mikko Forsell, CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Puh. +358 10 309 5555

Attachment