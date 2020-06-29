New York, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060882/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on radiopharmaceuticals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising burden of the neurological disorders, growing cancer cases and rising investment in oncology market, and minimal side effects of the radiopharmaceuticals as compared with its potential benefits. In addition, rising burden of the neurological disorders is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The radiopharmaceuticals market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes



The radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Diagnostics

• Therapeutic



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the partnerships for development of radiopharmaceuticals as one of the prime reasons driving the radiopharmaceuticals market growth during the next few years. Also, production based on cyclotron will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Radiopharmaceuticals market sizing

• Radiopharmaceuticals market forecast

• Radiopharmaceuticals market industry analysis





