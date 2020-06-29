



Øresundsbro Konsortiet recieves an additional rating

As of June 30th 2020 Øresundsbro Konsortiet will sign an updated and revised version of the MTN programme (standard loan documentation under which bond issues can be obtained) which, in addition to the previous access to issue government-guaranteed bonds, also allows to issue bonds without state guarantee. In this context, the Consortium has requested a separate "Issuer Credit Rating" from the credit rating agency Standard & Poor's, without state guarantee.

This rating is now available and S&P has assigned the second highest rating in their system AA+, which the Consortium considers to be very satisfactory.

Going forward, the Consortium may thus issue bonds with or without State guarantees. Bonds without state guarantee will have a rating of AA+ and bonds with a state guarantee will continue to have a rating of AAA.



