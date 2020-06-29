New York, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Social Commerce Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05015497/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on social commerce market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the social commerce platforms offer a personalized shopping experience and diverse product portfolios and rising number of mobile-internet users. In addition, social commerce platforms offer a personalized shopping experience and diverse product portfolios is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The social commerce market analysis includes device segment and geographic landscapes



The social commerce market is segmented as below:

By Device

• Laptops and PCs

• Mobiles

• Tablets

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing use of social media advertising as one of the prime reasons driving the social commerce market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our social commerce market covers the following areas:

• Social commerce market sizing

• Social commerce market forecast

• Social commerce market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05015497/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001