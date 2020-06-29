New York, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pipe and Tubing Tools Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04973883/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in construction activities, horizontal drilling: an innovation in oil and gas extraction, and expansion of crude oil and natural gas pipelines. In addition, rise in construction activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The pipe and tubing tools market analysis include ned-user segment and geographic landscapes



The pipe and tubing tools market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Oil and gas

• Water and wastewater

• Infrastructure and construction

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the online presence driving sales as one of the prime reasons driving the pipe and tubing tools market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in EV sales, and increase in M&A activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Pipe and tubing tools market sizing

• Pipe and tubing tools market forecast

• Pipe and tubing tools market industry analysis





