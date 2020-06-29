ORLANDO, Fla., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiki Diki, an innovative antimicrobial protective clothing company, is pleased to announce its new line of fashionable protective gear and accessories featuring clever designs and proprietary textile treatments that inhibit the growth of micro-organisms. The company’s products include antimicrobial facial masks, safety necks with built-in masks, gloves, and travel bags and attire. Susan Hooper and Lisa Coe, founders of Chiki Diki, said the company’s goal is to support public health by decreasing the person-to-person transmission of contagions like COVID-19 and other environmental aggressors.
“Our original mission, which was developed late last year before the COVID-19 pandemic, was to create specialized clothing and accessories to protect people from germs and viruses while traveling,” said Susan Hooper. “I came up with the idea when a person next to me coughed continuously during a flight. I rolled up my turtleneck to use as a faceguard, which is where the company name was derived - like the classic Dickey, a false neck.”
As number of COVID-19 cases continues to escalate across the world, Coe said the company’s focus has shifted quickly to designing and mass-producing face masks and coverings with its DuPont-treated textile. SILVADUR™ is the world’s first and only aqueous-based silver-polymer delivery system. The smart release system requires less silver to inhibit the growth of bacteria. Silver ions perform the deadly work by punching holes in bacterial membranes and wreaking havoc once inside. They bind to essential cell components like DNA, preventing microorganisms from performing even their most basic functions.
“Our products provide five-layers of antimicrobial protection, and they are washable and reusable,” said Hooper. “The widely-used cotton masks can retain moisture from your breath, promoting the growth of bacteria, germs, and odor. They offer limited protection from microorganisms, bacteria, and pollution.”
Made in the U.S.A., Chiki Diki’s five-layer system sets it apart from other comparable products on the market:
“Unlike activated carbon or charcoal inserts, SILVADUR™ is an EPA-registered antimicrobial agent that is used to prevent or reduce microorganisms on the fabric preventing the fabric from producing malodor and deterioration,” Coe said. “SILVADUR™ is a smart controlled release technology that delivers silver ions to the surface of the fabric, continually providing antimicrobial activity.”
For detailed information and to place an order (consumer), please visit: https://chikidiki.com/. For pricing for hospital, medical, and first responder needs, please contact us at wecare@chikidiki.com. As a special promotion, the company is offering free shipping for orders more than $100.
Chiki Diki
Chiki Diki Face Mask
Chiki Diki's Five-Layer Protection System
Chiki Diki Safety Neck with Built in Antimicrobial Mask
Chiki Diki Safety Scarf with Built in Antimicrobial Mask
Chiki Diki Turtleneck with Built in Antimicrobial Mask
Chiki Diki Bundle with Antimicrobial Face Mask, Gloves, and Travel Bag.
Chiki Diki Small Face Mask
Chiki Diki Gloves
