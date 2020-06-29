SEATTLE, WA, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDWI, the leading source for in-depth education and research for analytics and data management, today announced its new online assessment tool and accompanying guide. TDWI created the Analytics Maturity Model and Assessment in response to requests from organizations to understand how their analytics deployments compare to those of their peers in order to provide best-in-class insight and support.

The online assessment measures the maturity of an analytics program in an objective way across five dimensions that are key to deriving value from analytics. The accompanying TDWI Analytics Maturity Model Assessment Guide reviews key analytics trends and explains the five dimensions of the model in depth. The descriptions of the stages of analytics maturity provide context for interpreting your scores when you complete the assessment.

Because organizations can be at different levels of maturity in the five dimensions, each is scored separately to help an organization drill down to their individual situation. An overall score helps enterprises compare themselves to other organizations that have completed the same assessment.

“Analytics maturity can be described as the evolution of an organization to integrate, manage, and leverage all relevant internal and external data sources into key decision points,” writes Fern Halper, vice president and senior director of TDWI Research for advanced analytics and creator of the assessment and guide. “It means creating an ecosystem that enables insight and action. In other words, analytics maturity is not simply about having some technology in place; it involves technologies, resources, data management, governance, and organizational components. It can take years to deploy and instill an analytics culture in an organization.

“We regularly communicate with a wide range of people and work with organizations that are concerned about the maturity of their analytics efforts. They all have questions about where to focus their efforts.” This assessment and guide provide direction for these enterprises.

The assessment quantifies an enterprise’s maturity across five key dimensions: organization, resources, data infrastructure, analytics, and governance. Because organizations can be at different stages in each dimension, the assessment tool scores each dimension separately and provides an overall score participants can compare with other organizations.

Users can take the online maturity assessment at tdwi.org .

About the Author

Fern Halper, Ph.D., is vice president and senior director of TDWI Research for advanced analytics. She is well known in the analytics community, having been published hundreds of times on data mining and information technology over the past 20 years. Halper is also co-author of several Dummies books on cloud computing and big data. She focuses on advanced analytics, including predictive analytics, text and social media analysis, machine learning, AI, cognitive computing, and big data analytics approaches. She has been a partner at industry analyst firm Hurwitz & Associates and a lead data analyst for Bell Labs. Her Ph.D. is from Texas A&M University. You can reach her by email (fhalper@tdwi.org), on Twitter (twitter.com/fhalper), and on LinkedIn (linkedin.com/in/fbhalper).

About TDWI

For over 20 years, TDWI has provided individuals and teams with a comprehensive portfolio of business and technical education and research about all things data. TDWI’s in-depth, best-practices-based knowledge can be quickly applied to develop world-class talent across your organization’s business and IT functions to enhance analytical, data-driven decision making. TDWI offers conferences as well as topical seminars, onsite education, membership, certification, live webinars, resource-filled publications, industry news, and in-depth research. See tdwi.org or follow us on Twitter @TDWI.

About 1105 Media

1105 Media, Inc., is a leading provider of integrated information and media in targeted business-to-business markets, including specialized sectors of the information technology community; industrial health, safety, and compliance; security; environmental protection; and home healthcare. 1105's offerings span print and online magazines, journals, and newsletters; seminars, conferences, and trade shows; training courseware; and Web-based services. 1105 Media is based in Chatsworth, California, with offices throughout the United States.

###

Attachment

Sabrina Bozek TDWI 425.277.9175 sbozek@tdwi.org