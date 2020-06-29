CONROE, Texas, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, today introduced CCiTV to residential and small and medium business customers in its Texas service areas. CCiTV offers flexible, easy-to-use TV programming to customers when they want it, where they want it and how they want it.



Building upon more than 15 years of experience delivering TV and home entertainment solutions, Consolidated’s next-generation TV service offers advancements in viewing, including restart/replay TV, voice-activated remote controls, HD with 4K compatibility and cloud-based DVR storage to enable viewing of content anytime, anywhere, plus nearly 200 live, local, national and premium channels.

“We’re excited to bring this new, one-of-a-kind TV service to Texas,” said Rob Koester, senior vice president of consumer product management at Consolidated Communications. “CCiTV breaks the traditional mold of television services by removing the two biggest pain points customers experience when dealing with traditional providers – weather-related outages and never-ending fees on the bill. Customers have the flexibility to watch on a TV, computer, tablet or phone and use their own streaming device, like Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, or receive a set-top box from Consolidated.”

Consolidated’s CCiTV provides a fully customizable, cloud-enabled TV experience that supports individual preferences, parental controls and viewing recommendations. The service’s bring-your-own-device functionality creates a highly flexible in-home viewing experience that serves a wide variety of viewing habits. It can be delivered in high-definition quality to a big-screen TV, as well as to tablets and mobile devices through compatibility with a wide variety of Apple iOS-, Amazon- and Android-supported devices. This next-generation viewing experience provides customers with the ultimate control of how, where and when they view television content.

CCiTV delivers content from the most popular networks including: A+E, USA, FX, ESPN, Longhorn Network, HBO, Showtime, local broadcast channels, regional sports networks and others.

This service is now available in Texas locations, including, but not limited to, Conroe, The Woodlands, Willis, Lufkin, Katy and Needville. More information about CCiTV is available on Consolidated’s website . The service can be ordered by calling 1.844.YOUR.CCI (844.968.7224).