SILVER SPRING, Md., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (“Aziyo”), a commercial-stage, regenerative medicine company creating the next generation of differentiated products to improve outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, announced today the launch of its newest OsteGro® family product, OsteGro V, a viable cell bone matrix containing cancellous bone particles as well as demineralized cortical bone particles and fibers to enhance product handling. The product is optimized to protect and preserve native bone cells through Aziyo’s proprietary process.



OsteGro V joins Aziyo’s viable bone matrix platform targeted at supporting bone repair, which currently includes the Company’s ViBone® and FiberCel® product lines. As part of its commercial strategy for OsteGro V, Aziyo has entered into several non-exclusive private label distribution agreements. The agreements are expected to drive adoption and penetration in the orthopedic, spinal, and dental markets.

“As we continue expand our portfolio of viable bone matrix products, we are pleased to be collaborating with multiple partners to deliver our newest generation of OsteGro that contains native bone cells,” said Ron Lloyd, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aziyo Biologics. “We are looking forward to leveraging our biologic expertise as well as our partners’ breadth of commercial expertise. These agreements illustrate our ongoing commitment to working with commercial partners to add innovative product options for orthopedic surgeons and their patients.”

The launch of OsteGro V deepens Aziyo’s portfolio of advanced regenerative products spanning the implantable electronic devices/cardiovascular market, the ortho/spinal repair market, and the soft tissue reconstruction market.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics is a regenerative medicine company focused on improving patient outcomes in patients facing implantable device-related complications. Since its founding in 2015, the Company has created a portfolio of commercial-stage products used in orthopedic, cardiovascular and reconstructive specialties. For more information, visit www.Aziyo.com .

