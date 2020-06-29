LANCASTER, Pa., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) will relocate its corporate headquarters to Greenfield in 2021. The 160-year-old global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative flooring solutions signed a long-term lease with High Real Estate Group LLC for three existing buildings located in Greenfield to house its headquarters center and technical center. This comes at a time when Greenfield is enhancing its brand with new messaging, new investment, and new vitality at its 600-acre campus.

The Next Chapter in Armstrong Flooring’s Business Transformation

Two adjacent buildings, located at 1740 and 1760 Hempstead Road and totaling 58,000 square feet, will provide flexible office space for approximately 200 corporate office employees at Armstrong Flooring’s headquarters center and will feature a 5,000-square-foot design showroom. Additionally, the company will lease an existing 33,000-square-foot building, located at 1827 Freedom Road, Suite 101, for its technical center, housing approximately 60 employees from company’s new product development, innovation and engineering teams.

"As we continue to transform our business and write the next chapter in the history of Armstrong Flooring, we’re proud that our roots will remain firmly planted in Lancaster County, especially in such an ideal location as Greenfield," said Michel Vermette, Armstrong Flooring president and CEO. "Reinvigorating these spaces embodies Armstrong Flooring’s resiliency throughout generations and our ability to constantly reinvent ourselves by embracing new sources of inspiration and pursuing what’s next. This move also represents an important investment in our employees and our future, and one that will lead to collaboration and innovation far beyond the walls of these buildings."

"Both Armstrong Flooring and the High companies have been an integral part of Lancaster’s heritage, so we are very excited to welcome them to Greenfield," said Mark Fitzgerald, president and chief operating officer, High Real Estate Group LLC and High Associates Ltd. "Our teams have worked very well together to bring this vision to reality in a very short period of time. By establishing its new headquarters here, Armstrong Flooring is demonstrating its commitment to Lancaster County and to sustainable business practices by reimaging and repurposing existing buildings to support a modern workplace environment."

“This is a great partnership between two stalwart companies in Lancaster, both with rich and deep histories here,” said Lisa Riggs, president, Economic Development Company of Lancaster County. “Armstrong Flooring’s move signals both an exciting direction for the company by its new leadership and is a huge vote of confidence in Lancaster County, at a time when all of us are looking for positive economic news.”

Construction will begin in August with anticipated completion in the second quarter of 2021. High Associates Ltd. will oversee the development process and manage the facilities; Greenfield Architects LLC is the lead architect; Spiezle Architecture Group of Hamilton Township, N.J. is providing interior design; and, High Construction Company is the general contractor. Bill Boben, senior vice president of High Associates Ltd., represented the property owner and Scott Miller of CBRE represented Armstrong Flooring in the transaction.

As part of Armstrong Flooring’s commitment to sustainability, the buildings will be renovated applying sustainable building practices that focus on human health and wellness, including using a selection of Armstrong Flooring’s beautiful, durable, and environmentally friendly resilient flooring products.

Greenfield Looks Forward as Well, With a New Brand, Campus Amenities, and Development Plans

In addition to this great economic partnership, Greenfield is making major investments that will appeal to current and next generation corporate tenants, schools, residents and businesses. Changes include:

Refreshed branding and messaging focused around Better Living. Better Business. Better Community.

Plans to develop approximately 100 acres of land.

Development of a “Center for Community” with additional amenities and community-oriented activities

“Greenfield is more than just an assemblage of buildings”, said Fitzgerald. “It’s a community of diverse organizations and individuals thriving in an environment where they can reach their fullest potential. We’ve cultivated a place where planning, thinking, doing and making happen every day. This defines all parts of the Greenfield experience, whether you’re building your future in one of the colleges at Greenfield, visiting for the day in one of our hotels, living in one of our residential communities, or have been working in one of our businesses for years.”

Enhanced Greenfield Branding

Since its beginnings, Greenfield has evolved from an industrial park, to a corporate center, to a vibrant 600-acre mixed-use, community-oriented hub for business, education, hospitality and residential living. While it remains the premier address for businesses in Central Pennsylvania, Greenfield is so much more than just a corporate center. With its current base and planned investments, once the economy recovers from negative impacts of COVID-19 you will find a wide range of people making an impact in our community, region and nation; including:

225 businesses with approximately 4,000 employees

2,000 students from five colleges

1,950 neighbors living in our residential communities

200 hotels guests daily

Fitzgerald said that High is dropping the words “Corporate Center” from the 55-year-old mixed-use campus. After extensive research into what was most important to the businesses and residents that call Greenfield home, High is thrilled to introduce our enhanced brand which reflects the attributes that are most important to Greenfield customers. The new logo with the tagline “Better Living. Better Business. Better Community,” represents our commitment to growth, sustainability, environmental stewardship and a shared sense of place.

Greenfield Development Plan

In addition to the new Armstrong Flooring headquarters, High is embarking on a comprehensive, integrated development plan, consistent with the new brand. Planned developments include the following:

Education: Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology (2020 start) . This leading career and technical education college will occupy a new 86,000-square-foot facility designed for its new Diesel Technology school on eight acres in Greenfield. Thaddeus expects 150 to 200 students to enroll at the school, which will open in fall 2021. The college will maintain its 50,000-square-foot facility at 1812 Colonial Lane in Greenfield, which hosts courses in welding, masonry technologies, and computer-aided design.

Residential: Eastwood Village (2020 start) . High will add 92 homes to the current 279- home Eastwood Village manufactured housing community on approximately 21 acres in Greenfield. Buyers will have three to four home models to choose from, as well as the option to add a garage. Lots in the new part of the community will be available in fall 2020.

Residential: Future Apartments (planned 2021 start) . In a further effort to address the growing housing demand within our Lancaster community, High has started the design and land development approval process for a new 300-unit apartment community in Greenfield. This project will complement our existing communities (Greenfield Estates and The Reserve) and provide needed housing for the region’s expanding population base. The buildings and amenities will cater to all individuals, whether it be millennials looking for a vibrant, mixed-use community to live in, or those looking to downsize from a single-family home.

Industrial: A new warehouse facility (2020 start) . In order to accelerate the time to completion once a lead tenant is identified, High is proceeding with the site work for a 229,000-square-foot warehouse with 32-foot clear height space, 28 loading docks and three drive-in doors, with staging for 30 trailers on 15 acres. Once completed, the facility will be customizable for up to three tenants and is expected to employ up to 200 co-workers. The warehouse will be available for occupancy in fall 2021.

Recreation and wellness: Expanded trail system (2020 start) . High is expanding its distinctive 1 ½ mile trail system to up to three miles of walking and biking trails over the next two years. The current trail system is used extensively by the community and has been an important source of exercise and recreation for many during the COVID-19 pandemic. High will explore additional art installations and benches along the pathways that will be like those that distinguish the current trail system.

Mike Shirk, CEO of the High companies, commented, “These major investments not only reinforce our commitment to the Greenfield vision, but importantly will also create and sustain many jobs at a difficult time in our nation when it is needed the most. We are appreciative of the many partners who will be part of bringing this plan to life and providing a positive boost to our economy and community.”

Greenfield - a “Center for Community”

High has developed a community-oriented approach for Greenfield that includes plans to offer additional activities to appeal to Greenfield’s various stakeholder groups including commercial and industrial tenants, residential tenants, students of the five colleges located in Greenfield, guests of Greenfield’s two hotel properties, and the broader Lancaster community.

High recently hired Ashley Garcia, marketing and event specialist, to coordinate and oversee the activities, which will start in earnest when the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic are diminished. High plans to roll out a calendar of activities around the following four themes:

Social – networking events for people to build relationships and get to know their neighbors

Education – a series of learning and mentoring programs on topics such as health and nutrition, safety, leadership, COVID-19 impact and others

Sustainability – group projects such as planting, gardening and beautification

Health & Well-Being – cooking classes, low-intensity indoor/outdoor yoga, bicycle and walking competitions with prizes, blood drives or meeting other community needs

In June, High kicked off its activities calendar in a limited way with outdoor food trucks, yoga in the park, and free coffee stations for its commercial and residential tenants.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative flooring solutions that inspire beauty wherever your life happens. Headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Armstrong Flooring is a leading manufacturer of resilient products across North America. The company safely and responsibly operates eight manufacturing facilities globally, working to provide the highest levels of service, quality and innovation to ensure it remains as strong and vital as its 150-year heritage. Learn more armstrongflooring.com.

About High Real Estate Group LLC

High Associates Ltd. is an affiliate of High Real Estate Group LLC, a full-service real estate organization. High Real Estate Group provides expertise in development, brokerage, architecture, construction, and investments and holds real estate assets with an estimated market value of approximately $1.5 billion. It also offers a full complement of real estate services including asset and property management, appraisal services, grounds and property maintenance, strategic planning, and consulting. The company manages nearly nine million square feet of office, industrial, multi-family, hotel, and retail properties throughout the eastern United States. High Real Estate Group is family-owned, and based in Greenfield, East Lampeter Township, Lancaster, Pa. More information is available at www.highrealestategroup.com.

