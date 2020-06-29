New York, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Handling and Lifting Equipment Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03767886/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on handling and lifting equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of construction sector, growing adoption of automation in manufacturing process, and rapid growth in e-commerce retail. In addition, growth of construction sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The handling and lifting equipment market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The handling and lifting equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Cranes

• Forklifts

• Conveyor systems

• Hoists



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies development of autonomous cranes as one of the prime reasons driving the handling and lifting equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, development of fuel cell-powered forklift trucks, and growth of equipment rental business will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our handling and lifting equipment market covers the following areas:

• Handling and lifting equipment market sizing

• Handling and lifting equipment market forecast

• Handling and lifting equipment market industry analysis





