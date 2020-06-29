New York, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Crankshaft Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03664193/?utm_source=GNW

24% during the forecast period. Our reports on automotive crankshaft market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the use of economic alloys such as vanadium microalloyed steel, production shift to low-cost countries, and adoption of new or improved emission standards. In addition, use of economic alloys such as vanadium microalloyed steel is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive crankshaft market analysis includes material segment and geographic landscapes



The automotive crankshaft market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Forged steel

• Cast iron/steel

• Machined billet



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the fillet hardening of crankshafts as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive crankshaft market growth during the next few years. Also, lightweight crankshafts for performance segment vehicles, and increasing popularity of additive manufacturing in automotive industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive crankshaft market covers the following areas:

• Automotive crankshaft market sizing

• Automotive crankshaft market forecast

• Automotive crankshaft market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03664193/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001