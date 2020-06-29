Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky. NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

BOCA RATON, FL, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECRM shows are the place where retail buyers learn about new products.

This is why Mitch Gould’s Nutritional Products International has been an institution at ECRM events for more than a decade.

“If you are a new health, wellness or beauty brand that wants to expand their presence in the U.S. or enter the American market, then ECRM is where you get to meet about 50 buyers from top retail outlets,” said Gould, the founder and CEO of NPI. “Thirty years ago, you met retail buyers individually, which was an expensive and tedious method.

“Now, ECRM has created ‘speed dating’ for retail buyers and sellers, which allows new brands to introduce their products to the major retailers in the United States during three to four-day conferences,” Gould said. “ECRM, which holds dozens of shows for different industries throughout the year, sets 20-minute, private meetings between retail buyers and brands. It is a very convenient and effective way for sellers to promote their products to retailers.”

Because of COVID-19, ECRM has turned the live shows at hotels around the country into virtual events by using an innovative digital platform for face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers.

“It was a new experience to meet buyers online, but it was very effective and efficient,” said NPI President Jeff Fernandez, a former buyer for Amazon and Walmart, who has been attending ECRM events for more than a decade.

Fernandez, who just participated in ECRM’s Hair Care show, worked with buyers from Amazon, Bartell Drug Company, Giant Eagle, CVS Health, H-E-B, Rite Aid, Target, Value Drug, Albertsons, Bealls, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walgreens, and United Supermarkets.

“I showed off our client’s brand to about 50 top retail buyers in the country in a quiet, one-on-one online meeting,” said Fernandez, who helped create the health and wellness category for Amazon during the early 2000s when the online giant was only selling books and electronics. “Because of ECRM, I have a personal connection with the buyers, and I can stay in contact with them to promote our clients’ brands.”

Gould said ECRM did a great job of turning the annual in-person shows into virtual events.

“ECRM’s management realized that COVID-19 prevented them from bringing hundreds of buyers and sellers together, so they brought ECRM to them online,” he said. “ECRM has allowed us to build relationships with retailers across the United States.”

For more information about NPI, visit www.nutricompany.com .

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Attachment

Andrew Polin Nutritional Products International 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com