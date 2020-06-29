New York, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Calcium Carbonate Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02440565/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the importance of PCC in the paper industry and gaining prominence of calcium carbonate as industrial fillers. In addition, importance of PCC in the paper industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The calcium carbonate market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Paper

• Plastics

• Paint

• Adhesives and sealants

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing consumption in the paints and coatings industry as one of the prime reasons driving the calcium carbonate market growth during the next few years.



• Calcium carbonate market sizing

• Calcium carbonate market forecast

• Calcium carbonate market industry analysis





