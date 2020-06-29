MONTREAL, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATW Tech Inc. (“ATW” or the “Corporation”) announces that further to its news release dated June 16, 2020, the Corporation’s principal regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers (the “AMF”) granted a management cease trade order (the “MCTO”) on June 16, 2020, under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”). Pursuant to the MCTO, Carlos Bedran, Michel Guay and Louis Lessard may not trade in securities of the Corporation until such time as the Corporation files its annual audited financial statements, annual management’s discussion and analysis and related certifications for the year ended December 31, 2019 (collectively the “Required Documents”), and the AMF revokes the MCTO. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders to trade their securities.



The Corporation’s Board of Directors and management confirm that they are working expeditiously to file the Required Documents and expect to do so on or prior to July 15, 2020 and confirm that since the Corporation’s news release dated June 16, 2020, there is no other material information respecting the Corporation’s affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

Until the Required Disclosure has been filed, the Corporation intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines specified in NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of further press releases for so long as the Corporation remains in default of the periodic disclosure filing requirements. In the event that the Corporation does not file the Required Disclosure, the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities may impose an issuer cease trade order on the outstanding securities of the Corporation.

ABOUT ATW

ATW Tech (TSX-V: ATW) is a leader in financial technologies (‘fintech’), owner of several web platforms including VoxTel and Option.vote. VoxTel offers various interactive communication, landline and mobile carrier billing phone solutions. Option.vote offers a large scale, customizable, and secure multi-method voting system for unions, political parties, professional associations, and others looking for a way to reduce their voting costs and to improve their participation rates.

