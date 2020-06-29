VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Far Resources Ltd (CSE:FAT) (FSE:F0R) (OTC:FRRSF) announces that it has granted 5,050,000 options to acquire common shares in the equity of the Company to an officer, director and various consultants (the “Options”). Each Option is exercisable into one (1) common share in the equity of the Company at an exercise price of $0.07 per option share, expiring 5 years from date of grant.



About Far

Far Resources Ltd. is a Canadian battery and technology metals exploration and development company with lithium exploration projects in Canada and the USA. In Canada, Far is advancing its Zoro Lithium Project, located in the mining-friendly Snow Lake region of Manitoba. Zoro covers numerous known lithium pegmatite dykes and hosts the company’s 1.1 million tonne resource (0.93% Li 2 O at a 0.3% cutoff), plus an additional fifty targets. The company also holds a 60% stake in the Hidden Lake Lithium Project in Northwest Territories. In the USA, the company owns the Winston Project in New Mexico, a historic mining property with potential for bonanza-grade silver and gold.

More information is available at Far’s website: www.farresources.com.

L. Frank Anderson, Director

Far Resources Ltd.

+1 (604) 253-3444

