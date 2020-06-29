New York, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Camera Module Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01084308/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased popularity of CMOS sensors due to improved performance and stringent safety regulations leading to increase in adoption of camera modules. In addition, increased popularity of CMOS sensors due to improved performance is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive camera module market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes



The automotive camera module market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger vehicles

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the steady growth of ADAS market creating demand for camera modules as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive camera module market growth during the next few years.



