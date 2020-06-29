MINNEAPOLIS, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology Inc. (the “Company,” “Predictive Oncology,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (NASDAQ: POAI), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, today announced the closing of its previously announced transaction resulting in gross cash proceeds to the Company of approximately $2.2 million, prior to deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses, through the exercise of certain existing warrants by several holders to purchase an aggregate of up to 1,396,826 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $1.575 per share. The shares of common stock issued upon exercise of the existing warrants are registered for resale pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-239207).



In consideration for the immediate exercise of the existing warrants for cash, the exercising holders received new unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,396,826 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $1.80 per share with an exercise period of five and one-half years from the date of issuance.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The new warrants described above were offered in a private placement pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and, along with the shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise thereof, have not been registered under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The securities were offered only to accredited investors. The Company has agreed to file one or more registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission covering the resale of the shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Predictive Oncology Inc.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) operates through three segments (Domestic, International and other), which contain four subsidiaries; Helomics, TumorGenesis, Skyline Medical and Skyline Europe. Helomics applies artificial intelligence to its rich data gathered from patient tumors to both personalize cancer therapies for patients and drive the development of new targeted therapies in collaborations with pharmaceutical companies. Helomics’ CLIA-certified lab provides clinical testing that assists oncologists in individualizing patient treatment decisions, by providing an evidence-based roadmap for therapy. In addition to its proprietary precision oncology platform, Helomics offers boutique CRO services that leverage its TruTumor™, patient-derived tumor models coupled to a wide range of multi-omics assays (genomics, proteomics and biochemical), and an AI-powered proprietary bioinformatics platform to provide a tailored solution to its clients’ specific needs. Predictive Oncology’s TumorGenesis subsidiary is developing a new rapid approach to growing tumors in the laboratory, which essentially “fools” cancer cells into thinking they are still growing inside a patient. Its proprietary Oncology Discovery Technology Platform kits will assist researchers and clinicians to identify which cancer cells bind to specific biomarkers. Once the biomarkers are identified they can be used in TumorGenesis’ Oncology Capture Technology Platforms which isolate and help categorize an individual patient’s heterogeneous tumor samples to enable the development of patient specific treatment options. Helomics and TumorGenesis are focused on ovarian cancer. Predictive Oncology’s Skyline Medical division markets its patented and FDA cleared STREAMWAY System, which automates the collection, measurement and disposal of waste fluid, including blood, irrigation fluid and others, within a medical facility, through both domestic and international divisions. The company has achieved sales in five of the seven continents through both direct sales and distributor partners. For more information, please visit www.Predictive-Oncology.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the matters discussed in this press release, including the intended use of the proceeds from the transaction described herein, are forward-looking statements that involve material risks to and uncertainties in the Company’s business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include: we may not be able to continue operating without additional financing; current negative operating cash flows; the terms of any further financing, which may be highly dilutive and may include onerous terms; risks related to the 2019 merger with Helomics including; 1) significant goodwill could result in further impairment; 2) possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of the merger; 3) costs associated with the merger may be higher than expected; 4) the merger may result in the disruption of our existing businesses; and 5) distraction of management and diversion of resources; risks related to our partnerships with other companies, including the need to negotiate the definitive agreements; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of these partnerships; and costs of providing funding to our partner companies, which may never be repaid or provide anticipated returns; risks related to the transaction with Quantitative Medicine including: 1) completion of the transaction; 2) possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of the merger; 3) costs associated with the merger may be higher than expected; 4) the merger may result in the disruption of our existing businesses; and 5) distraction of management and diversion of resources; risk that we will be unable to protect our intellectual property or claims that we are infringing on others’ intellectual property; the impact of competition; acquisition and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of our technology; inability to attract or retain qualified senior management personnel, including sales and marketing personnel; risk that we never become profitable if our product is not accepted by potential customers; possible impact of government regulation and scrutiny; unexpected costs and operating deficits, and lower than expected sales and revenues, if any; adverse results of any legal proceedings; the volatility of our operating results and financial condition; and management of growth. In addition, our business and operations have been and will likely continue to be materially and adversely affected by the COVD-19 pandemic, including impact on a significant supplier; a reduction in on-site staff at several of our facilities, resulting in delayed production and less efficiency; impact on sales efforts; impact on accounts receivable and terms demanded by suppliers; and possible impact on financing transactions; resulting in a possible continued material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations. These and other risks and uncertainties may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov .

