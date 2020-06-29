NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that Wendy Dixon, Ph.D., has joined its Board of Directors. Dr. Dixon is a well-respected leader with 40 years of broad and deep experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, including a strong track record of successful product launches.

“We are pleased to welcome Wendy to Arvinas’ Board of Directors and look forward to her valuable insight related to key functions such as marketing, strategic planning, and business development,” said John Houston, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at Arvinas. “Wendy is joining Arvinas at a very exciting time as we continue to grow and accomplish milestones that bring us closer to our mission of offering therapeutic options to patients who have few or none.”

Dr. Dixon currently serves as a Director for Incyte Corporation, Alkermes plc, bluebird bio, and Voyager Therapeutics. She previously served as a Director and Chair of Sesen Bio and as a Director for Ardea Biosciences, Furiex Pharmaceuticals, and Dentsply International. Additionally, she served as an Independent Director for Edimer Therapeutics, a private company. From 2001 to 2009, Dr. Dixon was Chief Marketing Officer & President of Global Marketing at Bristol-Myers Squibb, as well as a member of the CEO’s Executive Committee. Prior to this she served as Senior Vice President of Marketing for Merck & Co., Inc. Dr. Dixon also held senior vice president roles at West Pharmaceuticals, Osteotech, Inc., Centocor, Inc., and Smith Kline & French Pharmaceuticals. Throughout her career in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, Dr. Dixon has been responsible for building and leading organizations, and launching and growing more than 20 pharmaceutical products including Tagamet, Fosamax, Singulair, Plavix, Abilify, Reyataz and Baraclude. Dr. Dixon received her B.Sc., M.Sc. and Ph.D. from the University of Cambridge, UK.

“Arvinas is leading the way in targeted protein degradation and has already proven the concept of their proprietary PROTAC® platform,” added Dr. Dixon. “The company has a promising future ahead and I am very pleased to contribute to its continued success.”

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary technology platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. The company has two clinical-stage programs: ARV-110 for the treatment of men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com .

Media Contacts

Investors

Will O’Connor, Stern Investor Relations

ir@arvinas.com