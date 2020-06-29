CALGARY, Alberta, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Petroleum Inc. (TSX: CPI), a Canadian based oil and gas company focused on exploration and production activities in Turkey and Kazakhstan, is pleased to announce that the following four director nominees were elected at the annual meeting of shareholders held on June 29, 2020:
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Withheld
|Percent
|Donald Streu
|13,007,645
|96.71%
|442,249
|3.29%
|Dennis Balderston
|13,446,894
|99.98%
|3,000
|0.02%
|Werner Zoellner
|13,449,894
|100.00%
|0
|0.00%
|Andrew Judson
|13,449,894
|100.00%
|0
|0.00%
The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
For further information, please contact Don Streu, President and CEO or Sandy Quilty, Vice President, Finance & CFO at 403-201-9694.
Condor Petroleum Inc.
Calgary, Alberta, CANADA
condorlogo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: