CHATANOOGA, Tenn., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWH), www.sportsmans.com , is sponsoring the Ducks Unlimited Great Outdoors Festival on July 11, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. as part of their ongoing support for local conservation groups including the National Wild Turkey Federation, Safari Club International, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Friends of the NRA, and local Wild Game Dinners. The event takes place at the Sportsman’s Warehouse Outside Pavilion (east side of the building), at the corner of HWY 153 and LEE HWY.

“We have all of the appropriate health guidelines in place and hope to see many people in the local community attend this fun and safe event that supports the Greenwings and Ducks Unlimited Varsity youth in Chattanooga,” states Sportsman’s Warehouse Store Manager, Karl Schiltz. “Sportsman’s Warehouse is donating memberships to the first 300 youth who attend, and there are many activities for the entire family to enjoy together.”

Ducks Unlimited, https://www.ducks.org/, conserves, restores, and manages wetlands and associated habitats for North America's waterfowl. These habitats also benefit other wildlife and people.

For children to understand the “value of wetlands and the many species of wildlife that depend upon them,” Ducks Unlimited started the Greenwings Youth Program in 1973. This name comes from the smallest waterfowl, the Green-winged teal. The Greenwing program is for members 17 years old and younger.

The Ducks Unlimited Varsity program focuses on high school volunteers who participate in the “leadership and networking opportunities” the program provides in addition to supporting the organization’s mission and learning about conservation.

Great Outdoors Festival attendees will enjoy a great day while supporting local youth.

The first 300 youth who attend will receive a free membership to Green Wing Ducks Unlimited (Age 0-11) or Ducks Unlimited Varsity (Age 12-17);





Attendees will receive a free lunch and goody bag (while supplies last), and a day packed with outdoor activities;



Anyone can enter to win a $300.00 Sportsman’s gift card drawing to be held at 3:00 p.m. on 7/11/2020.

Plus, there will be vendor demonstrations, giveaways, product discounts and more!

“This event also coincides with the fourteenth anniversary of Sportsman's Warehouse in Chattanooga,” states Schiltz. “We have organized an Independence Day Virtual Event on Zoom on July 1st. We invite everyone to get more information about this and the Great Outdoors Festival at www.facebook.com/ChattanoogaDucksUnlimited.”

For more details on the Great Outdoors Festival, visit www.facebook.com/ChattanoogaDucksUnlimited or contact Ross Malone at (423) 322-3108 or Mark Hydas at (423) 667-5929 directly.

