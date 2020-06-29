New York, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global research antibodies market is expected to reach USD 5.33 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rising research activities in the field of stem cells is a significant factor driving the growth of the market. Stem cells have the capability of discerning and regenerating various kinds of cells in the human body. These cells possess the potential to cure life-threatening diseases such as oncological and blood-related disorders. Cord blood stem cells find application in the treatment of more than 80 blood-related ailments, such as Sickle Cell Disease. It is projected that over 27 million babies across the globe are born with some kind of blood disorder. As per the World Health Organization, in 2008, 100,000 children were found to be suffering from thalassemia in India.

Increased funding for research and development activities is instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Investment in the healthcare R&D by the US has witnessed a growth of 18.1% between the years 2014 and 2017. In the year 2017, in the US, the overall expenditure on healthcare R&D was USD 182.30 billion. Besides, according to the 2016 financial statements of Celgene Corporation, a leading biopharmaceutical firm, the R&D expenditure grew by USD 772.8 million (21.0% more than 2015 expenses) in 2016 to USD 4.47 billion. Also, a USD 892.9 million of R&D asset acquisition spending, comprising a USD 625.0 million purchase of Engmab AG, a private firm engaged in T-cell bispecific antibodies, added to the overall R&D expenses of the Celgene.

However, cost-prohibitive research antibodies and issues related to the quality of nontherapeutic antibodies may create hindrances in the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3270

COVID-19 Impact

As the global economies are experiencing the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, organizations are suffering losses, among various other challenges. Nevertheless, firms in the pharmaceutical industry are of immense importance in combatting the pandemic and are witnessing positive growth in the contagious disease landscape with the race for treatment approval therapy gaining momentum.

In April 2020, the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) announced that it would fast-track funding proposals intended for immunology approaches for the treatment of coronavirus, a step to bridge the research gap in the country to combat the pandemic.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By product, primary antibodies held a larger market share in 2019. Primary antibodies are those, which bind to the antigen, protein, or any substance that is intended to be studied. Primary antibodies, in immunoassays, are of prime importance to bind to the target antigen.

By technology, western blotting contributed to the largest market share in 2019. The benefits of western blots comprise the capacity to detect picogram levels of protein in a sample, enabling it to be used for several applications such as an effective early diagnostic tool. Also, it lets researchers for direct labeling of primary antibodies, therefore removing the requirement of secondary antibodies.

By application, oncology contributed to the largest market share in 2019. Antibody-based treatment of cancer is considered as an effective therapeutic approach for both hematologic solid tumors and malignancies. Antibodies are also beneficial in using the human immune system to fight cancer.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 7.1% in the forecast period. The high growth of the APAC region is owing to the growth of the pharmaceutical industry, surge in R&D activities for antibodies, and acceptance of innovative methods for antibody production, among others.

Key participants include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Lonza Group, Agilent Technologies, Abcam PLC, PerkinElmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck Millipore, F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Cell Signaling Technology Inc., among others.

In January 2020, Abcam PLC, a leading market player, made an announcement about the acquisition of the Immunology and Proteomics business of Expedeon that comprises Innova and TGR Biosciences.

BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3270

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global research antibodies market on the basis of product, antibody type, technology, application, end-users, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Primary Antibodies

Secondary Antibodies

Antibody Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Monoclonal

Polyclonal

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Western Blotting

Flow Cytometry

Immunofluorescence

Immunohistochemistry

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay

Immunoprecipitation

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Stem Cells

Neurobiology

Immunology

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/research-antibodies-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany UK France Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

E-Prescribing Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/e-prescribing-market

Mobile Health (mHealth) Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/mobile-health-mhealth-market

Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/artificial-intelligence-in-drug-discovery-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com