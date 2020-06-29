TORONTO, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) announced today that it will be holding a special meeting of shareholders on August 5th, 2020 and provided the following letter to its shareholders from Mark Leonard, President.



To our Shareholders:

We recently announced the appointment of four new directors. After the announcement, we learned that the limit to board sanctioned director appointments in Constellation's circumstances is three, not four directors.

Accordingly, we are calling a special shareholder meeting on August 5th to seek shareholder ratification of the new director appointments.

We are providing for a physical meeting venue, but our hope is that Constellation shareholders will feel comfortable voting by proxy, to minimise the health risks to our staff and shareholders. Only our General Counsel and an assistant will be present from Constellation at the meeting.

We believe that the four new directors are an excellent fit with our published director selection criteria, and hope that our shareholders feel similarly.

Mark Leonard

President

