VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) (“Nabis” or the “Company”) announces that it will not be making the quarterly interest payment due to Debenture Holders on June 30, 2020. The Company currently has $35M in 8% unsecured convertible debentures outstanding, maturing on March 26, 2022.



The overall decline in the public cannabis markets, coupled with the extraordinary market conditions resulting from the global pandemic coronavirus known as COVID-19, have negatively impacted the financing markets and have caused liquidity constraints for the Company. Despite the Company’s best efforts, Management has not been able to secure further rounds of financing to execute on the Company’s development initiatives. The Company, as a result of the pandemic, will be deferring the interest payment obligation.

Per Section 13.19 of the Indenture Agreement (“Agreement”), available at www.SEDAR.com , Nabis can not be held in breach of the Agreement if they were prevented, hindered or delayed in the performance of any provision by reason of act of an epidemic, or any other similar cause. Performance times under the Agreement shall be extended for a period of time equivalent to the time lost because of any delay that is excusable under Section 13.19, Force Majeure.

“COVID-19 has made raising capital virtually impossible during the global pandemic, but we are very pleased with the increases we are seeing in top-line revenue at our dispensary in Arizona, which has increased close to 90% with gross margins hovering around 50%. This increase in revenue and margins, coupled with an aggressive cost cutting exercise, has the Company moving in the right direction towards profitability, positive EBITDA and operational cash flow. We are working diligently to secure additional financing to enable Nabis to execute on its core strategy,” stated Shay Shnet, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Nabis Holdings Inc.

Nabis Holdings is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in high quality cash flowing assets across multiple industries, including real property and all aspects of the U.S. and international cannabis sector. The Company is focused on investing across the entire vertically integrated aspects of the space with a focus on revenue generation, EBITDA and growth. For more information, please visit https://www.nabisholdings.com/.

