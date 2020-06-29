/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/



CALGARY, Alberta, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bayshore Petroleum Corp. (TSV: BSH) is pleased to announce that the controlling shareholder and a director of the Company have exercised stock options pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. A total of 900,000 common shares of the Company have been issued at a price of $0.05 per share for gross proceeds of $45,000. Following the issue of these shares, a total of 83,260,815 shares are issued and outstanding.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Ho, Chief Executive Officer and Director peter.ho@bayshorepetroleum.com

+1 (403) 630 4355

Lance Mierendorf, Chief Financial Officer lance.mierendorf@bayshorepetroleum.com

+1 (403) 680 8773

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities of the Company in the United States. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Bayshore Head Office:

PHONE +1 403 265 8820

FAX +1 403 290 6565

info@bayshorepetroleum.com

340-600 Crowfoot Crescent NW

Calgary, Alberta, T3G 0B4



