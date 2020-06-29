XpresCheck Pilots Nation’s First Full Service, In-Airport, Testing Facility with JFKIAT and Port Authority



New Testing Site in Terminal 4 Can Provide 500 COVID-19 Tests Per Day to JFK Airport Workers

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced, in conjunction with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and JFKIAT, the operator of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport the opening of the XpresCheck at JFK International Airport’s Terminal 4. This is the first full service COVID-19 screening and testing facility in a U.S. airport. The pilot program is now open to all JFK terminal employees, airline employees, and airport workers. The new XpresCheck facility has the capacity to screen up to 500 people per day and will ensure that JFK workers have convenient access to COVID-19 and antibody testing at the airport.

The XpresCheck at JFK is a new modular site constructed in the Arrivals Hall at Terminal 4. The site holds nine separate testing rooms and provides the ability to conduct both COVID-19 testing as well as antibody testing. These services will be available to all airport employees, including airline employees, contractors and workers, concessionaires and their employees, TSA officers, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents. Both antibody testing and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing are available on-site, and the tests are sent to outside laboratories. All insurance plans are accepted outside of network and all information will remain private and HIPAA compliant.

"We are thrilled to launch our first pilot testing site at JFK Terminal 4, and we are hopeful that this will benefit airport workers,” said Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO. “Together with JFKIAT and the Port Authority, we will support the safety and health of front-line airport workers and travelers as New York’s recovery plan takes form and plan to aggregate valuable testing data to share with the appropriate government agencies. Further, we hope to take learnings from this first pilot location to inform our expansion plans to other major airports in gateway cities.”

“The Port Authority is pleased to open the nation’s first COVID-19 and antibody testing facility for employees at JFK International Airport with JFKIAT and XpresSpa,” said Kevin O’Toole, Port Authority Chairman. “The agency will continue to enhance safety at its facilities by piloting the new technologies, programs, and policies needed to manage the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.”

“Safety and security are the Port Authority’s top priorities, and opening the new XpresCheck COVID-19 pilot program builds on measures the agency has taken to protect travelers and airport workers across the region,” said Rick Cotton, Port Authority Executive Director. “Today’s announcement is an important addition to our commitment to providing a safe facility for workers and travelers alike.”

“At JFKIAT, we have always looked for ways to better serve our employees, passengers, and front-line airport workers at Terminal 4, and in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring a safe environment is more important than ever before,” said Roel Huinink, President and CEO of JFKIAT. “We are very pleased to partner with XpresSpa and the Port Authority to launch the first full service, air terminal testing facility in the U.S.”

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 50 locations in 25 airports globally. XpresSpa offers services that are tailored specifically to the busy travel customer. XpresSpa is committed to providing exceptional customer experiences with its innovative premium spa services, as well as luxury travel products and accessories. XpresSpa provides almost one million services to customers per year at its locations in the United States, Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit www.XpresSpaGroup.com. To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com.

About the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Founded in 1921, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey builds, operates, and maintains many of the most important transportation and trade infrastructure assets in the country. The agency’s network of aviation, ground, rail, and seaport facilities is among the busiest in the country, supports more than 550,000 regional jobs, and generates more than $23 billion in annual wages and $80 billion in annual economic activity. The Port Authority also owns and manages the 16-acre World Trade Center site, where the 1,776-foot-tall One World Trade Center is now the tallest skyscraper in the Western Hemisphere. The Port Authority receives no tax revenue from either the State of New York or New Jersey or from the City of New York. The agency raises the necessary funds for the improvement, construction or acquisition of its facilities primarily on its own credit. For more information or for updates from the Portfolio blog, please visit http://www.panynj.gov .

About JFKIAT

JFK International Air Terminal, LLC. (JFKIAT) is the operator of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, one of the most active air terminals in the New York area, serving 33 international and domestic airlines with an annual passenger volume of more than 21 million travelers in 2019. Terminal 4 is the first existing airport terminal in the U.S. to receive LEED Gold certification by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) for operations and maintenance. The Terminal’s expansive Retail Lounge offers an unparalleled experience for travelers with a wide range of food and beverage and retail options, from chic to upscale and from convenience stores, to electronics, accessories and gifts. Terminal 4 was the first air terminal in North America operated by a private management company. JFKIAT’s managing member is Schiphol USA Inc., a U.S. affiliate of Royal Schiphol Group.

