VERNON, Calif., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As essential workers continue to put themselves on the frontlines to keep our communities running, Farmer John is taking its food truck on the road to give thanks and show support. The Farmer John Thank You Tour is a 12-week mission to provide one million hot dogs to frontline workers in the greater Los Angeles community by delivering grab-and-go lunches and donating to local food banks.



As part of the essential food industry, Farmer John understands the perseverance and dedication of those on the frontlines. The relentless spirit and commitment of food workers across the supply chain is allowing Americans to continue to share food, a much-needed thread that unites our communities in this challenging time. To show appreciation for businesses that have remained open to ensure communities stay safe, healthy, and have access to much-needed resources, Farmer John is honored to give back, one meal at a time.

With a rich history rooted in Los Angeles, Farmer John has been proudly serving California families since 1931. The Farmer John Thank You Tour food truck will complete three to four stops per week at various local establishments that are vital to keeping neighborhoods in operation during this unprecedented time. The tour kicked off today with an event at Beverly Hospital in Montebello, Calif., to supply meals to healthcare workers, some of the most courageous heroes of the pandemic.

“It’s our pleasure to launch the Farmer John Thank You Tour today with the first of many community visits giving back to Southern California residents for their service and undeniable bravery,” said Michael Merritt, senior director of brand marketing for Farmer John at Smithfield Foods. “Whether providing healthcare, delivering packages, producing food or ringing up groceries, the last few months have shown us just how ‘essential’ our essential workers are. They serve us every day, and now, it’s time to serve them.”

Throughout the Thank You Tour, local consumers can nominate essential businesses in their neighborhood and share personalized messages of gratitude by posting to social media using the hashtag #FJThanksEssentials.

For more information and to see where the Farmer John Thank You Tour goes next, follow us on Facebook (@FarmerJohn), Instagram (@FarmerJohnLA) or Twitter (@FarmerJohnLA).

About Farmer John

Based in California since 1931, Farmer John has pioneered a revolution in the supply of local flavorful meats. The journey began with Irish-American brothers Francis and Bernard Clougherty curing and selling pork bellies and smoked hams to local grocery stores, and continues today with staples like breakfast sausage and hot dogs. This longstanding Southern California brand remains committed to crafting the highest quality meats full of freshness and flavor. For more information on our products and recipe inspiration, please visit www.farmerjohn.com or follow us on Facebook (@FarmerJohn), Instagram (@FarmerJohnLA) or Twitter (@FarmerJohnLA).

About Smithfield Foods

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va., since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 40,000 U.S. employees are dedicated to producing “Good food. Responsibly.®” and have made us one of the world’s leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including many industry firsts, such as our ambitious commitment to cut our carbon impact by 25 percent by 2025. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our neighbors in need. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, and Nathan’s Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .