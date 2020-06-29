DALLAS, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (“Hallmark Financial”) (NASDAQ: HALL) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

      
 Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year
  2019  2018   2019  2018
$ in millions:(unaudited) (unaudited)   
Net Income$(34.0)$(5.1) $(0.6)$10.3
Operating (Loss) Earnings (1)$(36.5)$5.1  $(16.9)$18.4
      
$ per diluted share:     
Net Income$(1.87)$(0.28) $(0.03)$0.57
Operating (Loss) Earnings (1)$(2.01)$0.28  $(0.93)$1.01

 (1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights (all comparisons to same prior year period):

  • Gross premiums written increased 28% to $214.1 million
     
  • Net premiums written increased 35% to $127.5 million
     
  • Net combined ratio of 141.4% compared to 96.3%.  Net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development of $53.1 million added 44.7 percentage points to the net combined ratio compared to $0.1 million of net favorable prior year loss reserve development having a negligible impact on the net combined ratio.
     
  • Net loss of $34.0 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $5.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share
     
  • Operating loss of $36.5 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, compared to operating earnings of $5.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share (see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below)
     
  • Net investment gains of $3.2 million compared to net investment losses of $12.9 million 

Fiscal 2019 Highlights (all comparisons to same prior year period):

  • Gross premiums written increased 27% to $843.8 million
     
  • Net premiums written increased 36% to $496.6 million
     
  • Net combined ratio of 108.0% compared to 97.1%.  Net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development of $60.9 million added 13.9 percentage points to the net combined ratio compared to $6.0 million adding 1.6 percentage points to the net combined ratio.
     
  • Net loss of $0.6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.3 million, or $0.57 per diluted share
     
  • Operating loss of $16.9 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, compared to operating earnings of $18.4 million, or $1.01 per diluted share (see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below)
     
  • Net investment gains of $20.6 million, including $4.5 million in net realized gains and a $16.1 million increase in net unrealized gains, compared to net investment losses of $10.2 million, which included $1.8 million in net realized gains and $12.0 million in net unrealized losses 
     
  • Operating cash inflow of $27.7 million compared to operating cash outflow of $32.9 million
     
  • Book value per share grew 2% to $14.53
        
 Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year
  2019  2018 % Change  2019  2018 % Change
($ in thousands)(unaudited)(unaudited)        
Gross premiums written 214,101  167,179 28%  843,831  663,015 27%
Net premiums written 127,533  94,507 35%  496,552  363,798 36%
Net premiums earned 118,849  91,300 30%  436,877  363,087 20%
Investment income, net of expenses 5,031  4,526 11%  20,604  18,232 13%
Investment gains (losses), net 3,206  (12,873)125%  20,618  (10,195)302%
Net (loss) income (33,966) (5,075)-569%  (625) 10,347 -106%
Operating (loss) earnings (1) (36,499) 5,095 -816%  (16,913) 18,401 -192%
Net (loss) income per share - basic$(1.87)$(0.28)-568% $(0.03)$0.57 -105%
Net (loss) income per share - diluted$(1.87)$(0.28)-568% $(0.03)$0.57 -105%
Operating (loss) earnings per share - diluted (1)$(2.01)$0.28 -818% $(0.93)$1.01 -192%
Operating cash flow 4,770  (13,952)134%  27,670  (32,935)184%
Book value per share$14.53 $14.17 2%    
Tangible book value per share (1)$11.82 $11.35 4%    

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Review

Gross Premiums Written
During the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Hallmark Financial’s gross premiums written were $214.1 million and $843.8 million, respectively, representing an increase of 28% and 27%, respectively, from the $167.2 million and $663.0 million in gross premiums written for the same periods in 2018.

Net Premiums Written
During the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Hallmark Financial’s net premiums written were $127.5 million and $496.6 million, respectively, representing an increase of 35% and 36%, respectively, from the $94.5 million and $363.8 million in net premiums written for the same periods of 2018.  The increase in net premiums written for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 was due to premium growth in each of its Segments, as well as overall increased net retention of business. 

Net Premiums Earned
Hallmark Financial’s net premiums earned were $118.8 million and $436.9 million for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to $91.3 million and $363.1 million for the same periods in 2018. 

Investments
Hallmark Financial’s fiscal year 2019 total investment income and gains on investments were $50.4 million, comprised of $20.6 million net investment income, $20.6 million net investment gains, and $9.2 million net unrealized holding gains reported in comprehensive income.  The 2019 total portfolio return was 8.0%.

During the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, net investment income was $5.0 million and $20.6 million, respectively, representing an increase of 11% and 13% for the same periods of 2018. 

At December 31, 2019 fixed-income securities were $574.3 million, with a tax equivalent book yield of 3.2% compared to 3.4% as of December 31, 2018.  As of December 31, 2019, our fixed-income portfolio had an average modified duration of 1.5 years and 79% of the securities had remaining time to maturity of five years or less.  As of December 31, 2019, 15% of our investment portfolio was invested in equity securities.

At December 31, 2019, total investments were $675.7 million, including net unrealized gains of $30.5 million. Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash were $54.9 million. Total investments, cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $730.6 million or $40.31 per share.

Pre-Tax Income
Hallmark Financial had pre-tax loss of $43.1 million and $1.0 million for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to a pre-tax loss of $6.5 million and pre-tax income of $12.8 million reported during the same periods in 2018. 

The decline in pre-tax results for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 was predominately driven by adverse prior year loss reserve development, partially offset by increased revenue from higher net premiums earned, net investment income and finance charges, as well as investment gains compared to investment losses reported for the same periods in 2018.

Loss and Loss Adjustment Expenses (“LAE”) and Net Combined Ratios
Increases in revenue were offset by increased losses and LAE for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 of $75.8 million and $106.1 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods due primarily to unfavorable net prior year reserve development, as well as increased net premiums earned.  Hallmark Financial reported $53.1 million and $60.9 million, respectively, of unfavorable net prior year loss reserve development during the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to favorable prior year loss reserve development of $0.1 million during the three months ended December 31, 2018 and unfavorable prior year loss reserve development of $6.0 million during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.  The unfavorable net prior year loss reserve development for fiscal 2019 was primarily related to commercial auto claims incurred in the years 2016 and 2017.

Hallmark Financial had a net loss ratio of 118.1% and 82.9% for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to 70.6% and 70.5% reported during the same periods in 2018.  Catastrophe losses contributed 0.6% and 1.2% to the net loss ratios for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to 5.1% and 2.6% for the same periods of the prior year. 

The expense ratio was 23.3% and 25.1% for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to 25.7% and 26.6% reported during the same periods in 2018.  The Company reported a net combined ratio of 141.4% and 108.0% for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, compared to 96.3% and 97.1% during the same periods in 2018. 

Net Income
Hallmark Financial reported a net loss of $34.0 million and $0.6 million for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to a net loss of $5.1 million and net income of $10.3 million for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. 

On a diluted basis per share, the Company reported a net loss of $1.87 per share and $0.03 per share for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to a net loss of $0.28 per share and net income of $0.57 per share for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

Hallmark Financial expects to file its first quarter 2020 Form 10-Q within the next few weeks and to timely file its second quarter 2020 Form 10-Q.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).  However, the Company also presents and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures that it believes are useful to investors as measures of operating performance. Management may also use such non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the effectiveness of business strategies and for planning and budgeting purposes.  However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as an alternative or substitute for the results reflected in the Company’s GAAP financial statements.  In addition, the Company’s definitions of these items may not be comparable to the definitions used by other companies. 

Operating earnings and operating earnings per share are calculated by excluding net investment gains and losses from GAAP net income.  Management believes that operating earnings and operating earnings per share provide useful information to investors about the performance of and underlying trends in the Company’s core insurance operations.  Net income and net income per share are the GAAP measures that are most directly comparable to operating earnings and operating earnings per share.  A reconciliation of operating earnings and operating earnings per share to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is presented below.

    Weighted 
 IncomeLess TaxNetAverageDiluted
($ in thousands)Before TaxEffectAfter TaxShares DilutedPer Share
Fourth Quarter 2019     
Reported GAAP measures (unaudited)$(43,094)$(9,128)$  (33,966)18,123$  (1.87)
Excluded investment (gains)/losses$(3,206)$(673)$(2,533)18,123$(0.14)
Operating earnings$(46,300)$(9,801)$  (36,499)18,123$  (2.01)
      
Fourth Quarter 2018     
Reported GAAP measures (unaudited)$(6,453)$(1,378)$  (5,075)18,055$  (0.28)
Excluded investment (gains)/losses$12,873 $2,703 $10,170 18,198$0.56 
Operating earnings$6,420 $1,325 $  5,095  18,198$  0.28  
      
Fiscal 2019     
Reported GAAP measures$(1,032)$(407)$  (625)18,107$  (0.03)
Excluded investment (gains)/losses$(20,618)$(4,330)$(16,288)18,107$(0.90)
Operating earnings$(21,650)$(4,737)$  (16,913)18,107$  (0.93)
      
Fiscal 2018     
Reported GAAP measures$12,803 $2,456 $  10,347  18,201$  0.57  
Excluded investment (gains)/losses$10,195 $2,141 $8,054 18,201$0.44 
Operating earnings$22,998 $4,597 $  18,401  18,201$  1.01  
      

Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ equity by common shares outstanding.  Tangible stockholders’ equity is calculated by excluding goodwill, net intangible assets and related deferred tax liabilities from GAAP stockholders’ equity.  Management believes that tangible book value per share provides useful information to investors about the Company’s per share equity value exclusive of goodwill and net intangible assets from prior acquisitions.  Stockholders’ equity is the GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to tangible stockholder’s equity.  A reconciliation of tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is presented below.

 As of December 31,
(amounts in thousands, except per share) 2019  2018 
Reported GAAP stockholders' equity$263,282 $255,532 
Excluded:  
Goodwill (44,695) (44,695)
Intangible assets, net (5,087) (7,555)
Deferred tax liability related to  
intangible assets, net 795  1,314 
Tangible stockholders' equity 214,295  204,596 
Common shares outstanding 18,123  18,027 
Tangible book value per share$  11.82  $  11.35  
       

About Hallmark Financial

Hallmark Financial is a specialty property and casualty insurance holding company with a diversified portfolio of insurance products written on a national platform.  With six insurance subsidiaries and offices in Dallas/Fort Worth, San Antonio, Chicago, Jersey City and Atlanta, Hallmark Financial markets, underwrites and services approximately $800 million annually in commercial and personal insurance premiums in select markets.  Hallmark Financial is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and its common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "HALL."  

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, continued acceptance of the Company’s products and services in the marketplace, competitive factors, interest rate trends, general economic conditions, the availability of financing, underwriting loss experience and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets    
($ in thousands, except par value) Dec. 31 Dec. 31
ASSETS 2019  2018 
Investments:   
Debt securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $569,498 in 2019 and $550,268 in 2018)$574,279 $545,870 
Equity securities (cost: $71,895 in 2019 and $68,709 in 2018) 99,215  80,896 
Other investment (cost: $3,763 in 2019 and $3,763 in 2018) 2,169  1,148 
Total investments 675,663  627,914 
Cash and cash equivalents 53,336  35,594 
Restricted cash 1,612  4,877 
Ceded unearned premiums 164,221  133,031 
Premiums receivable 148,288  119,778 
Accounts receivable 4,286  1,619 
Receivable for securities 12,581  3,369 
Reinsurance recoverable 315,466  252,029 
Deferred policy acquisition costs 22,994  14,291 
Goodwill 44,695  44,695 
Intangible assets, net 5,087  7,555 
Federal income tax recoverable 8,995  - 
Deferred federal income taxes, net 2,185  4,983 
Prepaid expenses 2,603  2,588 
Other assets 33,262  12,571 
Total Assets$1,495,274 $1,264,894 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
Liabilities:    
Senior unsecured notes due 2029 (less unamortized debt issuance cost of $942 in 2019)$49,058 $- 
Revolving credit facility payable -  30,000 
Subordinated debt securities (less unamortized debt issuance cost of $846 in 2019 and $898 in 2018) 55,856  55,804 
Reserves for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 620,355  527,247 
Unearned premiums 388,926  298,061 
Reinsurance balances payable 59,274  67,328 
Current federal income tax payable -  4 
Pension liability 1,388  2,018 
Payable for securities 1,648  698 
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 55,487  28,202 
Total Liabilities 1,231,992  1,009,362 
Commitments and contingencies    
Stockholders’ equity:    
Common stock, $.18 par value, authorized 33,333,333 shares; issued 20,872,831 shares in 2019 and 20183,757  3,757 
Additional paid-in capital 123,468  123,168 
Retained earnings 160,570  161,195 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 688  (6,660)
Treasury stock (2,749,738 shares in 2019 and 2,846,131 shares in 2018), at cost (25,201) (25,928)
Total Stockholders’ Equity 263,282  255,532 
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity$1,495,274 $1,264,894 
 


Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of OperationsThree Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)December 31, December 31,
 2019
2018  2019 2018 
  (unaudited) (unaudited)     
Gross premiums written$214,101 $167,179  $843,831 $663,015 
Ceded premiums written (86,568) (72,672)  (347,279) (299,217)
Net premiums written 127,533  94,507   496,552  363,798 
Change in unearned premiums (8,684) (3,207)  (59,675) (711)
Net premiums earned 118,849  91,300   436,877  363,087 
          
Investment income, net of expenses 5,031  4,526   20,604  18,232 
Investment gains (losses), net 3,206  (12,873)  20,618  (10,195)
Finance charges 1,717  1,567   7,026  5,115 
Commission and fees 246  324   1,190  2,928 
Other income 13  12   56  101 
Total revenues 129,062  84,856   486,371  379,268 
          
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 140,304  64,460   362,165  256,028 
Operating expenses 29,704  25,022   117,360  103,424 
Interest expense 1,531  1,210   5,410  4,545 
Amortization of intangible assets 617  617   2,468  2,468 
Total expenses 172,156  91,309   487,403  366,465 
          
Income before tax (43,094) (6,453)  (1,032) 12,803 
Income tax expense (9,128) (1,378)  (407) 2,456 
Net income$(33,966)$(5,075) $(625)$10,347 
          
Net income per share:         
Basic$(1.87)$(0.28) $(0.03)$0.57 
Diluted$(1.87)$(0.28) $(0.03)$0.57 
      


Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Segment Data    
Three Months Ended Dec. 31          
           
 Specialty Commercial
Segment		Standard Commercial
Segment		Personal SegmentCorporateConsolidated
($ in thousands, unaudited) 2019  2018  2019  2018  2019  2018  2019  2018  2019  2018 
Gross premiums written$169,879 $125,315 $21,719 $20,190 $22,503 $21,674 $- $- $214,101 $167,179 
Ceded premiums written (76,766) (60,930) (6,666) (9,301) (3,136) (2,441) -  -  (86,568) (72,672)
Net premiums written 93,113  64,385  15,053  10,889  19,367  19,233  -  -  127,533  94,507 
Change in unearned premiums (10,350) (2,616) 108  6,747  1,558  (7,338) -  -  (8,684) (3,207)
Net premiums earned 82,763  61,769  15,161  17,636  20,925  11,895  -  -  118,849  91,300 
           
Total revenues 86,719  66,776  16,152  18,569  22,683  13,732  3,508  (14,221) 129,062  84,856 
           
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 104,351  46,267  16,339  10,834  19,614  7,359  -  -  140,304  64,460 
           
Pre-tax income (loss) (34,532) 7,800  (4,467) 1,851  (2,847) 2,400  (1,248) (18,504) (43,094) (6,453)
           
Net loss ratio (1) 126.1% 74.9% 107.8% 61.4% 93.7% 61.9%   118.1% 70.6%
Net expense ratio (1) 21.1% 21.9% 28.5% 33.7% 21.2% 21.3%   23.3% 25.7%
Net combined ratio (1) 147.2% 96.8% 136.3% 95.1% 114.9% 83.2%   141.4% 96.3%
           
Favorable (Unfavorable) Prior Year Development (48,906) (727) (4,234) 164  21  672  -  -  (53,119) 109 

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Segment Data    
Fiscal Year Ended Dec. 31          
           
 Specialty Commercial
Segment		Standard Commercial
Segment		Personal SegmentCorporateConsolidated
($ in thousands) 2019  2018  2019  2018  2019  2018  2019 2018  2019  2018 
Gross premiums written$651,913 $501,806 $92,645 $86,121 $99,273 $75,088 $-$- $843,831 $663,015 
Ceded premiums written (301,866) (250,075) (29,753) (16,899) (15,660) (32,243) - -  (347,279) (299,217)
Net premiums written 350,047  251,731  62,892  69,222  83,613  42,845  - -  496,552  363,798 
Change in unearned premiums (57,459) 6,455  1,078  3,099  (3,294) (10,265) - -  (59,675) (711)
Net premiums earned 292,588  258,186  63,970  72,321  80,319  32,580  - -  436,877  363,087 
           
Total revenues 309,619  280,283  68,179  76,548  88,225  38,623  20,348 (16,186) 486,371  379,268 
           
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 248,781  194,268  50,036  39,396  63,348  22,364  - -  362,165  256,028 
           
Pre-tax income (loss) (1,371) 28,780  (841) 13,090  427  3,061  753 (32,128) (1,032) 12,803 
           
Net loss ratio (1) 85.0% 75.2% 78.2% 54.5% 78.9% 68.6%   82.9% 70.5%
Net expense ratio (1) 21.8% 22.6% 30.0% 33.5% 22.7% 26.3%   25.1% 26.6%
Net combined ratio (1) 106.8% 97.8% 108.2% 88.0% 101.6% 94.9%   108.0% 97.1%
           
Net Favorable (Unfavorable) Prior Year Development (60,138) (16,457) (726) 8,993  (36) 1,511  - -  (60,900) (5,953)

