New York, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Robots Market By Component, By Mechanism of Control, By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916808/?utm_source=GNW



Global surgical robots market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The global surgical robots market is driven by the growing occurrences of degenerative and chronic diseases such as diabetes, CVD, among others.



Additionally, associated benefits of surgical robots from both surgeons and patients perspectives are anticipated to propel the growth of market over the next five years. Furthermore, technological innovations & advancements and new product launches by the major manufacturers such as introduction of flexible and cost effective robots are expected to foster the growth of market until 2025.



The global surgical robots market is segmented based on component, mechanism of control, application, end user, company and region.Based on component, the market can be categorized into systems, accessories and services.



The accessories segment is expected to dominate the market over the next few years on account of extensive use of accessories in different surgical procedures.This leads to an increase in purchase of accessories.



Furthermore, these accessories are replaced regularly after every surgical procedure, thereby driving the growth of segment.Based on end user, the market can be fragmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others.



The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast years. This can be ascribed to the easy reimbursement procedures, which have made different surgical procedures affordable.



Regionally, the surgical robots market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast years in the overall surgical robots market owing to the increasing patient pool in the region.



Additionally, growing number of hospitals and rapid development & adoption of latest technologies in healthcare is further expected to propel the market through 2025.



Major players operating in the global surgical robots market include Intuitive Surgical, Stryker Corporation, Mazor Robotics, Smith & Nephew, Hansen Medical, Medrobotics Corporation, TransEnterix Inc., Medtech, Renishaw, THINK Surgical, Zimmer Biomet, Corindus Vascular Robotics, Auris Health, Inc., CMR Surgical, Verb Surgical, Omnilife Science, Inc., Preceyes BV, Microsure, Titan Medical Inc., Avatera Medical GmbH and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments. For instance, in March 2019, Zimmer Biomet received FDA Clearance for the ROSA ONE Spine System, which will be used for the robotically assisted surgeries. This would help in the expansion of product portfolio of the company.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global surgical robots market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global surgical robots market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global surgical robots market based on component, mechanism of control, application, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global surgical robots market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global surgical robots market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global surgical robots market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global surgical robots market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global surgical robots market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global surgical robots market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Surgical robots manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to surgical robots

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global surgical robots market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Component:

o Systems

o Accessories

o Services

• Market, By Mechanism of Control:

o Computer Control

o Direct Telemanipulator

• Market, By Application:

o Endometriosis

o Thoracic Surgery

o Colorectal Surgery

o Heart Surgery

o Urologic Surgery

o Neurosurgery

o Orthopedic Surgery

o General Surgery

o Others

• Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Kuwait

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global surgical robots market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916808/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001