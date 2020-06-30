New York, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Shopping Cart Market By Technology, By Application, By Mode of Sales, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916806/?utm_source=GNW



Global smart shopping cart market is anticipated to grow at a double-digit CAGR during the forecast period. Both, shoppers and cashiers avail the benefits from the product as for shoppers, it cuts down the time of standing in long queues for billing and for cashiers, it saves the time of the complete procedure of billing as it is automatically done by the smart shopping cart; consequently, driving the growth of the smart shopping cart market.



The market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, mode of sales, region and company.On the basis of technology, the market is fragmented into ZigBee, RFIDs and barcodes.



Out of these, RFIDs segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period because unlike other technologies, RFID is capable of both reading and writing data, and the tag has a reading range of more than 100 feet.

North America was the dominant region in the global smart shopping cart market in 2019 due to the presence of leading players in the region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest rate until 2025 on account of increasing adoption of technology in the emerging economies present in the region.



Major players in the smart shopping cart market include International Business Machines Corp, Fujitsu Ltd., Toshiba Corp, Microsoft Corp, V-Mark, Enterprise Limited, SK Telecom Co Ltd, Oracle Corp, Compaq Computer Corp, Media Cart Holdings Inc., The Japan Research Institute Ltd., and others. The companies have initiated working collectively in the development of the smart shopping cart and have deployed their stores in different countries to expand their market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global smart shopping cart market.

• To classify and forecast global smart shopping cart market based on technology, application, mode of sales, region and company.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global smart shopping cart market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global smart shopping cart market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global smart shopping cart market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global smart shopping cart market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global smart shopping cart market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Smart shopping cart manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Shopping marts and shopping malls

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to smart shopping cart

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global smart shopping cart market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Technology:

o Zigbee

o RFIDs

o Bar Codes

• Market, By Application:

o Supermarket

o Shopping Malls

o Others

• Market, By Mode of Sales:

o Direct

o Distributor

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

- North America

o Europe

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- France

- Germany

- Spain

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

- Qatar

- South Africa



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global smart shopping cart market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





