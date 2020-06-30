New York, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Revenue Management Market By Component, By Structure, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By End User Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916804/?utm_source=GNW



Global revenue management market is expected to witness formidable growth during the forecast period.Increasing usage of mobile devices is the key factor for the growth of global revenue management market during the forecast years.



Moreover, smartphone subscriber base is growing at an alarming rate which is anticipated to bolster the growth of global revenue management market over the coming years. However, some of the factors that might act as major impediments to the growth of global revenue management market include cross platform applications, etc.

The global revenue management market is segmented based on component, structure, deployment mode, organization size, end user industry, region and company.Based on component, the market can be segmented into solutions and services.



Among them, the solutions segment dominated the market until 2019 and is anticipated to hold a larger market size during the forecast years.The solutions segment is further segregated into billing and payment, price management, revenue assurance and fraud management, channel management, risk management, others.



Out of which, billing and payment solutions segment is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR through 2025 as it allows the enterprises to sustain various businesses lines on a single platform by aggregating data from several billing tools and then generate a single invoice.

Major players operating in the global revenue management market include Amdocs Inc., Oracle Corporation, Netcracker Technology Corp, CSG Systems International Inc, Ericsson Inc, Cerillion Technologies Limited, Comviva Technologies Ltd, SAP SE, Accenture Inc, Enghouse Networks US Inc, Accelya Solutions India Ltd, HQ Revenue, Zuora RevPro, Workday, Inc., Fiserv, Inc., Apttus, Infor Inc, Radix International Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Lemax Inc. and others. The companies operating in the market across the globe are focussing more towards the expanding their share in the market. For instance, these key players are making organic strategies such as such as partnerships and new service launches, among others in order to make the industry highly competitive.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of global revenue management market.

• To classify and forecast global revenue management market based on component, structure, deployment mode, organization size, end user industry, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global revenue management market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global revenue management market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global revenue management market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in global revenue management market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the new components, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global revenue management market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Revenue management service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to revenue management

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global revenue management market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Component:

o Solutions

- Billing and payment

- Price management

- Revenue assurance and fraud management

- Channel management

- Risk Management

- Others

o Services

- Professional

- Managed

• Market, By Structure:

o In-house

o Outsource

• Market, By Deployment Mode:

o On-Premises

o Cloud

• Market, By Organization Size:

o Large Enterprises

o SMEs

• Market, By End User Industry:

o BFSI

o Hospitality

o Healthcare

o IT & Telecommunications

o Energy & Utilities

o Retail & E-commerce

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global revenue management market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





