Global remote infrastructure management market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period.The key factor responsible for driving the market growth is the surging requirement for less deployment price.



Additionally, complex networks need to be effectively managed, which increases the demand for RIM, and thereby estimated to boost the growth of remote infrastructure management market worldwide. Moreover, continuous improvement in technology is further expected to bolster the market growth until 2025.

The global remote infrastructure management market is segmented based on application type, deployment, organisation size, end user type, region and company.Based on application type, the market can be segmented into database management, storage management, server management, network and communication management, desktop management, application management and others.



Out of which, the storage management segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is further anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the remote infrastructure management market during the forecast years as well.This growth can be accredited to its growing requirement among the enterprises in order to manage servers remotely as well as to monitor them to protect from any risk or attack.



Since most of the servers are located at remote locations and function from multiple locations, securing a server becomes a prime concern for all the enterprises.Therefore, they need remote infrastructure management services in order to manage their servers, server audit, update and performance monitoring, patch management, and to deliver proactive timely maintenance for their servers.



This is expected to contribute to the growth of segment during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global remote infrastructure management market inlude Fujitsu, TCS, Capgemini, HCL, Cybage, CtrlS Datacenters, Sensiple, Locuz, Nityo Infotech, Cerebra, etc. The companies operating in remote infrastructure management market across the globe are focussing more towards the expanding their share in the market.



