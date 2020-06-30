LONGUEUIL, Quebec, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO), a world leader in immersive entertainment experiences, announced today that COVID-19-related restrictions have delayed the Corporation’s ability to meet the deadlines prescribed by National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”).
The Corporation is relying on the blanket relief provided by the Canadian Securities Administrators (the “CSA”), which provides for up to a 45-day extension for periodic filings normally required to be made by reporting issuers on or before August 31, 2020. Under such blanket relief, the Corporation will be exempt from the filing and delivery of the following by the prescribed deadline of June 29, 2020:
The Corporation now expects to release its Financial Statements, MD&A and AIF for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 on or before July 10, 2020.
The following material business developments of D-BOX have occurred since February 12, 2020, being the date D-BOX filed its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020:
The Corporation also wants to take this opportunity to disclose the following information in regard to a financing by the National Bank of Canada (“NBC”) and the Business Development Bank of Canada (“BDC”):
In connection with utilizing the blanket relief provided by the CSA, D-BOX confirms that its management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles set out in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 – Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.
