Global remote desktop software market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.The global remote desktop software market is driven by the growing demand for cost saving within the enterprises to reduce the economic pressure on the organization.



Additionally, features such as cross platform access, screen sharing and access from mobile devices are further expected to propel the growth of market during the next few years. Furthermore, technological advancements, new software launches by the major players is expected to spur the growth of market until 2025.



The global remote desktop software market can be segmented based on type, organization size, technology, end user, company and region.Based on organization size, the market can be bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs.



The large enterprises segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period since these enterprises require a robust and powerful remote desktop platform, which can help them manage various applications across many users and devices.



Regionally, the remote desktop software market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the market during forecast period.



This can be attributed to the early adoption and advancements in software technologies in the region.

Major players operating in the global remote desktop software market include TeamViewer, ConnectWise, Zoho, VNC Connect, BeyondTrust, Microsoft, Splashtop, AnyDesk, RescueAssist, Vmware, FixMe.IT, Goverlan Reach, Parallels, SolarWinds, Citrix, Go ToMy PC, UltraVNC, AeroAdmin, Parallels Desktop, Dameware Remote and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new software in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global remote desktop software market.

• To classify and forecast global remote desktop software market based on type, organization size, technology, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global remote desktop software market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global remote desktop software market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global remote desktop software market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global remote desktop software market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Remote desktop software service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to remote desktop software

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, channel partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global remote desktop software market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Cloud Based

o Web Based

• Market, By Organization Size:

o Large Enterprises

o SMEs

• Market, By Technology:

o Remote Desktop Software Protocol (RDP)

o Virtual Network Computing (VNC)

o NX Technology

o Independent Computing Architecture (ICA)

• Market, By End User

o BFSI

o Government

o Manufacturing

o IT and Telecommunications

o Retail

o Healthcare

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Kuwait

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global remote desktop software market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





